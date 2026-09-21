Review: THE GATHERING TOUR 2026 at Grand Casino Arena
This concert was on September 20, 2026
Weezer brought their The Gathering tour to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on September 20, giving fans a full night of alternative rock with two strong opening acts, The Shins and Silversun Pickups.
Silversun Pickups got the night started, bringing their energetic alternative-rock sound to the arena before The Shins took the stage. The Shins' set was a trip through their catalog, featuring songs like “Caring Is Creepy,” “New Slang,” “Phantom Limb” and “Sleeping Lessons.” They also closed their set with a fun cover of R.E.M.'s “It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”
By the time Weezer came out, the crowd was ready. The band opened with “The Gathering” and “Shine Again” before moving into “Surf Wax America,” “Keep Fishin’,” “Hash Pipe,” “The Good Life” and “No Other One.” The set continued to move between familiar favorites and songs that gave longtime fans something a little less expected.
One of the night's surprises was the live debut of “The LA Sound.” Weezer also made the St. Paul stop feel like its own show rather than just another tour date. During “Beverly Hills,” Rivers Cuomo changed the lyrics to reference living in St. Paul, while “Pork and Beans” included a nod to Prince.
The acoustic portion of the concert slowed things down with “Longtime Sunshine” and “In the Garage,” before the band picked the energy back up with “Pork and Beans” and “My Name Is Jonas.” Later, “Aloo Gobi,” “Pink Triangle,” “We Might as Well Be Strangers” and “Go Away” kept the set moving.
The final stretch was everything a Weezer fan could want, with “Undone – The Sweater Song,” “El Scorcho,” “Tired of Sex,” “Say It Ain't So,” “Buddy Holly” and “Island in the Sun.”
What made the night work was the variety. There were the songs everyone came to hear, but there were also deep cuts, acoustic performances, a brand-new song and a handful of Minnesota-specific moments. After more than three decades, Weezer still has a catalog deep enough to make a set feel familiar without simply playing the same collection of hits from beginning to end.
With Silversun Pickups and The Shins setting the stage and Weezer closing out the night, the St. Paul stop was a fun celebration of alternative rock across multiple eras—and a reminder of just how many songs Weezer has given its fans over the years.
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