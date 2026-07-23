Review: POPPY - CONSTANTLY NOWHERE TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. Sign Up

Poppy's stop at the Fillmore Minneapolis delivered a lineup that showcased several sides of modern heavy music. LANDMVRKS opened the night with an aggressive metalcore set that got the crowd moving early, while Thousand Below followed with a blend of post-hardcore and melody that kept the energy high before the headliner took the stage.

Poppy opened with "Constantly Nowhere," wasting no time diving into the heavier side of her catalog. "have you had enough?" and "the cost of giving up" followed, with crushing guitars and a tight performance from the band as Poppy moved effortlessly between clean vocals and screams.

"Concrete" was one of the night's standout performances. Its mix of heavy riffs and unpredictable structure translated perfectly live, and the audience responded with one of the loudest reactions of the evening. "Bruised Sky" and "Scary Mask" kept that momentum going.

The middle of the set shifted into more atmospheric territory with "crystallized," "vital," and "negative spaces." Those songs offered a change of pace without slowing the show down, adding texture before the heavier material returned.

That heavier stretch came with "Eat the Hate," "the center's falling out," and "Public Domain," three songs that hit especially hard in a live setting. Poppy remained focused and confident throughout, keeping the audience engaged from start to finish.

One of the biggest moments of the night came with "V.A.N.," her collaboration with Bad Omens. The song fit naturally into the set, and the crowd sang along from the opening lines.

After closing the main set with "If We're Following the Light," Poppy returned for an encore featuring "halo" and "new way out." The final songs brought the night to a strong close, ending the performance on a more melodic note.

From the opening sets by LANDMVRKS and Thousand Below to Poppy's headlining performance, the show kept the crowd engaged all night. The lineup flowed well from start to finish, and the Fillmore Minneapolis once again proved to be a great room for heavy live music.

Photo courtesy of Poppy

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...