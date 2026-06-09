Review: MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at MODERN REP

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Modern Rep’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a fresh, high-energy take on Shakespeare that feels lively from the moment you walk in. Cast members greeting the audience with popcorn and water immediately set a relaxed, playful tone that carries through the night.

This reimagined production from The Modern Rep—a newer theatre company in the area—leans into an all-male cast and a queer reading of the text, but it never feels forced. Instead, it sharpens the play’s existing themes of desire, confusion, and transformation, turning them into something fast, funny, and often unexpectedly sexy.

With just six actors covering the entire story, the pace rarely slows. Richard Rigmaiden and Bryce Baxter stand out in the shifting romantic chaos, while Jonathan Edwards earns big laughs as Helena. Leo Rossmiller’s Bottom is a clear crowd favorite—physical, fearless, and fully committed to the comedy.

Unexpected Broadway musical snippets from A Chorus Line and Rent land consistently well, drawing strong audience reactions, and the dance numbers add bursts of energy that keep the production feeling fresh and unpredictable.

The show also embraces the more flirtatious and sexual elements of the story in a confident, playful way that fits naturally within the comedy’s themes.

Overall, it’s a loose, energetic production that prioritizes fun and momentum over polish. It’s not a traditional Midsummer, and that’s exactly the point.

An easy recommendation for Pride Month—joyful, unapologetically queer, and full of life from start to finish.

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.

All photos are credit to Molly Jay

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...