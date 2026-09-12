Review: IT’S ICONIC TOUR at Grandstand Stage

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The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand turned into a celebration of ’80s and ’90s music when TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue came together for the IT’S ICONIC Tour. With three groups responsible for some of the most recognizable songs of their eras, the night was packed with music that had the crowd singing along from beginning to end.

Instead of following the typical concert format where each group performs a full set before the next takes the stage, the artists rotated throughout the evening. It kept the show moving and made it feel more like one big concert rather than three separate performances.

En Vogue brought the powerhouse vocals that have always been at the center of their sound. Songs like “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” showed off the group’s signature harmonies, while “Don’t Let Go (Love)” was easily one of their highlights of the night. Hearing those vocals fill the Grandstand was a reminder of why En Vogue became one of the defining R&B groups of the ’90s.

TLC had no shortage of songs the audience immediately recognized. Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas performed favorites including “Creep,” “Unpretty,” “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls.”

“No Scrubs” had the Grandstand singing along almost immediately, while “Waterfalls” brought a different energy to the show. There was something special about hearing such a large crowd singing a song that has remained connected to TLC for more than three decades.

TLC has continued as a duo since the death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002, but her presence remains an important part of the group's history. The music still carries the sound and personality that made the original trio so memorable.

Salt-N-Pepa brought plenty of energy of their own. Songs including “Shoop,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and, of course, “Push It” kept the crowd on its feet. Salt and Pepa still know how to work a large audience, and their personalities were just as much a part of the performance as the music.

One of the night's most fitting moments came when Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue performed “Whatta Man.” Seeing the artists together performing a song they originally made a hit in the early ’90s was exactly the kind of moment fans came to this tour hoping to see.

What stood out most was how familiar everything felt without the concert feeling stuck in the past. There was certainly plenty of nostalgia in the Grandstand, but these are also songs that people have continued listening to for decades. The reaction to the opening notes of songs like “No Scrubs,” “Push It” and “Don’t Let Go” made that pretty clear.

It was also fun seeing three groups with such different sounds share the same show. En Vogue brought the vocals, Salt-N-Pepa brought the party, and TLC brought a catalog of songs that still feels like an essential part of ’90s pop and R&B.

By the end of the night, the Grandstand had heard hit after hit from three acts whose music helped define a generation.

For anyone who grew up with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, it was a chance to hear those songs live again. For everyone else, it was a reminder of why so many of them are still being played, streamed and sung along to today.

The IT’S ICONIC Tour was a fitting name for the night. With this many memorable songs on one stage, there really wasn't much arguing with it.

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