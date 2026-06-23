Review: GODSPELL at Prologue Players

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There have been countless productions of Godspell over the years, but Prologue Players has found a fresh and engaging way to tell this familiar story. By placing the musical in a world shaped by influencers, social media, and carefully curated online identities, the company gives the material a contemporary perspective without losing sight of what has made it resonate with audiences for decades.

Director Carrie Kuehl's concept feels surprisingly natural. The characters begin as recognizable modern personalities—a political commentator, wellness influencer, gaming streamer, celebrity gossip host, and others whose lives are built around public image. As the story unfolds, those digital facades gradually give way to something more personal, revealing a group of people searching for connection, understanding, and community.

What makes the production work so well is its focus on the humanity behind the concept. Rather than simply commenting on social media culture, the show explores the universal desire to belong. The themes at the heart of Godspell feel just as relevant today as they did when the musical first premiered.

The ensemble cast brings energy, warmth, and enthusiasm to every scene. With twelve performers sharing the stage, the production thrives on collaboration, and the sense of camaraderie among the cast becomes one of its greatest strengths. As the evening progresses, the relationships between the characters deepen, creating moments that are both joyful and genuinely moving.

Musically, the show remains as uplifting as ever. Stephen Schwartz's beloved score is performed with confidence and heart, while the live five-piece band provides strong accompaniment throughout. Familiar songs such as "Day by Day" remind audiences why the music has endured for generations.

Now in its second season, Prologue Players continues to establish itself as a company willing to take creative risks while supporting emerging artists. Following last year's successful Sweeney Todd, this production demonstrates both artistic imagination and a clear understanding of the material.

At its core, Godspell is a story about building community, and this production captures that spirit beautifully. In a time when so much of life is filtered through screens and social platforms, Prologue Players offers a timely reminder that meaningful human connection still matters. The result is a thoughtful, heartfelt, and thoroughly enjoyable evening of theater.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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