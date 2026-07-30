Review: OLIVIA DEAN - THE ART OF LOVING YOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

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Olivia Dean brought The Art of Loving Tour to Minneapolis’ Target Center on July 29, 2026, for a soulful, heartfelt performance that highlighted her powerful vocals and thoughtful songwriting. Baby Rose opened the night with a stunning set, setting the tone for an evening rooted in soul and emotion.

Dean opened with “The Art of Loving (Intro)” before moving into “Nice To Each Other,” “Lady Lady,” “Close Up,” and “So Easy (To Fall in Love).” Her warm stage presence made the arena feel surprisingly intimate, and she connected effortlessly with the crowd from the start.

“Messy” was an early highlight, with fans singing every word. The energy carried through “Let Alone the One You Love,” “UFO,” “Touching Toes,” and “Be My Own Boyfriend,” balancing upbeat moments with quieter, more reflective songs.

Later in the set, Dean shared that she had spent the day taking in a Minnesota Twins baseball game. She also told the crowd she loves Snoopy, a fun nod to Minnesota through Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, drawing cheers and laughs from the audience.

She followed those stories by honoring Minnesota music legend Prince with a cover of “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” one of the night's biggest crowd-pleasers. Dean made the classic her own while paying tribute to one of the state's most iconic artists. She kept the soulful momentum going with Curtis Mayfield's “Move On Up,” another standout performance that showcased the musical influences woven throughout her sound.

The final stretch of the set featured “OK Love You Bye,” “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be,” “Dive,” and “Man I Need,” bringing the evening to a memorable close.

Olivia Dean's Minneapolis debut was warm, authentic, and full of heart. Between her effortless vocals, engaging stage presence, and thoughtful nods to Minnesota, she left the Target Center crowd eager for her return.

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