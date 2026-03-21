Review: DAUGHTRY at Treasure Island Resort And Casino

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Friday night in Welch, Minnesota, at Treasure Island had more energy than you’d expect from a band this far into their career. Daughtry didn’t come out easing into anything—they jumped straight in with “The Seeds” and kept things loud and heavy right away.

The first few songs—“Divided” and “The Bottom”—felt a little darker and harder than their older stuff, and honestly, it worked. Everything just hits differently live. The guitars were louder, the drums had more punch, and Chris Daughtry still sounds really solid. His voice has a bit more grit now, which actually makes the newer songs land better.

You could feel the crowd really lock in during “The Day I Die,” and from there it turned into more of a full-on singalong. Their take on “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey was a fun surprise—people were into it, and it didn’t feel out of place.

Once they got into the older songs, the place really lit up. “It’s Not Over” got one of the biggest reactions, and “Home (Acoustic)” slowed things down in a good way. Just him and a guitar, everyone singing along—it was probably the most genuine moment of the night.

The rest of the set kept a good balance. Newer songs like “Antidote” and “The Dam” fit in fine, and then “Pieces” and “Over You” brought things back to what most people came for. They closed with “Heavy Is the Crown,” which felt like a strong finish.

The Band Feel opened and did a solid job getting things started—good energy, no wasted time.

Overall, it didn’t feel like one of those shows where a band just runs through the hits and calls it a night. They actually seemed into it, and the mix of songs kept it from getting predictable. Definitely a fun night if you were there.

Thanks Daughtry for a wonderful night of music!

All photos by Jared Fessler

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