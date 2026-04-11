Review: CONSCIENCE at Theatre in the Round

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Seeing a show at Theatre in the Round always feels a little different, and Conscience really benefits from that. With the stage surrounded on all sides, you’re right in it — there’s no distance, no way to tune out.

The play, written by Joe DiPietro, tells the story of Margaret Chase Smith, who stood up to Joseph McCarthy at a time when pretty much no one else would. It sounds like it could feel heavy or overly “historical,” but it doesn’t come off that way.

Alison Anderson, playing Smith, keeps things really grounded. She doesn’t make a big show out of it, which actually makes it more effective. When she finally delivers the “Declaration of Conscience” speech, it feels real — more like someone speaking up because they have to, not because it’s a big dramatic moment.

Ron Lamprecht as McCarthy is the kind of villain who doesn’t need to raise his voice to be intimidating. He plays it cool and controlled, which somehow makes it worse. Every scene he’s in has this underlying tension that never really goes away.

The direction by Sophie Peyton keeps everything moving without getting in the way. The setup is simple, which works in this space. Nothing flashy — just a focus on the story and the people in it.

What really sticks is how relevant it all feels. Even though it’s set in the 1950s, the whole idea of people being afraid to speak up, or going along with something they know isn’t right, feels pretty familiar. The show doesn’t over-explain it — it just lets you sit with it.

It runs about an hour and 45 minutes with an intermission, and it moves along nicely. It’s not a big, over-the-top production, but it doesn’t need to be.

If you like shows that are more about the story and the performances than spectacle, Conscience is definitely worth checking out before it wraps on April 19.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by @aaronmarkphotofilm.

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