Review: BRAD PAISLEY at Grandstand Stage

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Brad Paisley returned to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, September 3, bringing a night of country music, humor, and some incredible guitar playing.

Jake Worthington and Laci Kaye Booth opened the evening before Paisley took the stage.

From the beginning, the crowd was ready for Paisley. His set included music from throughout his career, giving longtime fans plenty of opportunities to sing along to songs they have known for years.

One thing that really stood out during the concert was Paisley’s guitar playing. Of course, he is known for his long list of country hits, but seeing him perform live really shows just how talented he is as a musician. Some of the best moments of the night were simply getting to watch him play.

Paisley also brought his sense of humor to the Grandstand. That lighter side of his music has always been part of what makes his songs fun, and it translated well to the live show. He seemed comfortable onstage and had an easy connection with the audience.

There were also a few moments that made the concert feel special for a Minnesota crowd.

Paisley included a tribute to Prince with “Purple Rain,” which was naturally well received at the State Fair. Hearing the song performed in Minnesota always has a different feeling, and Paisley was able to put his own touch on it through his guitar playing.

Another memorable moment came with “When I Get Where I’m Going,” his song with Dolly Parton. Paisley performed with an acoustic guitar as images of Parton appeared on the screen behind him. It was a simple moment compared with some of the bigger parts of the show, but it was also one of the most meaningful.

Laci Kaye Booth later joined Paisley for “Whiskey Lullaby.” Her voice was a great fit for the song and gave Booth another chance to shine after opening the show earlier in the evening.

Of course, there were plenty of Brad Paisley favorites throughout the night as well. Songs including “Ticks,” “Online,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song),” “She’s Everything,” “Then,” “Mud on the Tires,” and “Alcohol” gave the audience many of the hits they were hoping to hear.

What I enjoyed about the concert was that it didn't feel like Paisley was simply going through a list of his biggest songs. His personality came through throughout the night, and his guitar playing was just as much a part of the show as the songs themselves.

After so many years in country music, Paisley clearly knows how to entertain a crowd. He can move from something funny to something more emotional and then pick up a guitar and remind everyone what an incredible musician he is.

Brad Paisley’s return to the Minnesota State Fair was a fun night of country music and a great opportunity for Minnesota fans to see him back on the Grandstand stage.

Photo courtesy of Brad Paisley

More on Grandstand Stage Recent Articles Review: A CELEBRATION OF MINNEAPOLIS SOUND at Grandstand Stage

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...