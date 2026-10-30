Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT at Ten Thousand Things
This production runs now through November 8, 2026
Love, friendship, mistaken identities and a little romance are all part of William Shakespeare's As You Like It, coming to the stage with Ten Thousand Things at the Playwrights' Center in St. Paul. The story follows Rosalind and her cousin Celia as they leave the court behind and venture into the Forest of Arden. Away from the lives they've always known, they encounter new people, unexpected romance and plenty of complications along the way. Even though Shakespeare wrote this comedy centuries ago, its themes of love, friendship and figuring out where you belong still resonate today.
Rosalind is at the center of the story, and she's not the kind of character who simply sits back and lets life happen to her. She's smart, outspoken and willing to take chances when things don't go her way. Her relationship with Celia is also an important part of the story, showing the strength of a friendship that holds up even when everything else changes. Add in disguises, romantic mix-ups and plenty of opportunities for humor, and there's a lot to enjoy, even if Shakespeare isn't usually your thing.
This production features a seven-member cast: Katie Bradley, Dustin Bronson, Isa Condo-Olvera, Darius Dotch, Bill McCallum, Nubia Monks and Greg Watanabe. Caitlin Lowans directs, with music by Joni Griffith and costumes, scenery and props by Sarah Bahr. Wrestling choreography by Annie Enneking brings some physical comedy into the mix. Ten Thousand Things has long worked to make theatre accessible to a wide range of audiences, and Shakespeare is a great fit for a company that wants these stories to feel approachable rather than intimidating.
What makes As You Like It an appealing choice for a night out is that it offers more than a familiar Shakespeare title. It's a story about taking chances, seeing people differently and finding the freedom to be yourself. The Forest of Arden gives the characters a break from the expectations and rules of court life, and the change opens the door to new relationships and possibilities. There's romance and comedy throughout, but the story also has something to say about the importance of friendship and being true to who you are.
If you've been meaning to see more live theatre or want to give Shakespeare another try, As You Like It is worth considering. You don't need to know the play beforehand to follow along, and its mix of comedy, romance and music offers something for different kinds of theatre fans.
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