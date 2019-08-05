Park Square Does The Time Warp With ROCKY HORROR

Park Square Theatre opens its Proscenium Stage Season with the Tony Award-nominated campy rock musical THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW by Richard O'Brien (Sept 27 - Nov 2, 2019), directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz. "I really want to rock the house and upend the way that people think of Park Square," says Flordelino Lagundino, Park Square's Artistic Director. "This is a great show to bring the generations together - those that stood in line as teenagers to see the original movie in 1975 (coincidentally the year Park Square opened), and young people experiencing it for their first time. I want the walls to shake and for people to get up, dance, laugh and have a good time!"

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will be Toeplitz's Park Square and Twin Cities directing debut. She has served as associate director for the national tours of DIRTY DANCING: THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE and A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL!, as well as being a Drama League Director's Project Alum (2017 Leo Shull New Musicals Directing Fellow). "The whole night should feel like a party that's been locked up in a time machine for years, begging to come out and play," says Toeplitz. "It all culminates in Frank-N-Furter's epic floor show, which has all the glitz of a David Bowie concert combined with all of the glam of an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. Audience participation is encouraged."

In the campy, audaciously sexy story, naïve sweethearts Brad and Janet get a flat tire during a storm and seek shelter at the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a "sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania." As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest scientific creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

What started as a stage musical in 1973 became a cult classic film starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and MeatLoaf in 1975. Most recently, Fox remade the classic for the small screen starring black transgender activist Laverne Cox in the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (played by Tim Curry in the original).

The cast includes local favorites Gracie Anderson (Dr. Frank-N-Furter), Marcela Michelle (Narrator), Natalie Shaw (Janet), Ben Lohrberg (Brad), Randy Schmeling* (Riff Raff), Celena Vera Morgan (Columbia), Hope Nordquist (Magenta), Rush Benson* (Rocky), Cameron Reeves (Eddie), and Sara Ochs (Dr. Scott).

The Production team includes: Ashawnti Sakina Ford (Assistant Director Fellow), Andrew Fleser (Music Director), An-Lin Dauber (Set Designer), Aaron Chvatal (Costume Design), Peter Morrow (Sound Designer), Andrew Griffin (Light Designer), Foster Johns (Vocal Coach), Mary Capers (Assistant Wigs Design Fellow). *Member, Actors Equity Association

Ticket prices: Previews: $25-$37. Regular Run: $25-$55. Discounts are available for seniors, military personnel, those under age 30, and groups. Tickets are on sale at the Park Square Ticket Office, 20 W. Seventh Place, or by phone: 651.291.7005, (12 noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday), or online at www.parksquaretheatre.org.





