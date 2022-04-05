PRIME Productions Presents THE ROOMMATE Opening June 3

PRIME Productions presents The Roommate, featuring acclaimed actors Greta Oglesby and Alison Edwards in playwright Jen Silverman's dark comedy about an unlikely pair and self-reinvention.

Opening June 3 and directed by Twin Cities' theatre artist Greta Grosch, the production brings together two totally opposite women-a sheltered, newly divorced Midwesterner and a mysterious, New York vegan lesbian. As the two begin sharing pieces of their past, they discover what it takes to re-route your life-and what happens when the wheels come off.

The Roommate, rescheduled after two COVID postponements, will run Friday, June 3-Sunday, June 19, 2022, (with a preview on June 2) at Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55454. PRIME Productions celebrates women in their second act and produces plays with substantial roles for women over 50. For tickets visit: http://www.primeprods.org/.

The stellar Twin Cities' Roommate cast features Ivey Award-winning Greta Oglesby as Sharon, the Midwesterner, and Alison Edwards as Robyn from New York. Oglesby, perhaps best known for her ground-breaking role in Tony Kushner's Caroline or Change, has acted locally at the Guthrie and Penumbra Theatres, and nationally at Chicago's Goodman Theatre and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Edwards works in theatre, film and television, including many years acting at New York City venues such as the Roundabout Theatre Company and the New York Shakespeare Festival, in addition to numerous regional theatres. She now lives and works in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is the Co-Artistic Director of PRIME Productions.

Director Greta Grosch is an in-demand Twin Cities' performer, writer, producer, public speaker and creative director who works in non-profit, commercial and business theatre. Playwright Jen Silverman, called "an emerging talent to be reckoned with" (LA Times), is a New York-based author and playwright who has received the Yale Drama Series Award and grants from The New York Foundation for the Arts. She is a three-time MacDowell fellow and an affiliated artist with The Playwrights Center. The Roommate has been performed at locations including the Humana Festival, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Steppenwolf, South Coast Rep and Long Wharf.

The Roommate Design Team includes Jeff Brown, set design; Grant E Merges, lighting design, Kathy Kohl, costume design, and Anita Kelling, sound design.

PRIME Productions is a unique company that recognized the scarcity of substantial, non-stereotyped theater roles for women over age fifty and proceeded to fill that gap. Led by Co-Artistic Directors Shelli Place and Alison Edwards, their productions tap the impressive pool of local, professional talent, address issues of an aging population and celebrate the participation of people across all genders, races, sexual orientations and abilities. The company has to date employed 47 women over age 50 on stage and behind the scenes.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.primeprods.org/.