PRIME Productions' Dark Comedy, THE ROOMMATE To Be Staged At Park Square In May

A dark comedy of reinvention, written by one of the most popular playwrights in the country right now, is the latest production by PRIME Productions, a professional theater in the Twin Cities that seeks to explore and illuminate the powerful stories of women over 50. THE ROOMMATE by Jen Silverman will take over the Andy Boss Thrust Stage at Park Square Theatre in the Historic Hamm building in St. Paul, May 7 - 24, 2020.

Directed by Greta Grosch (Church Basement Ladies, Ordway), The Roommate features Greta Oglesby (Guthrie, Park Square) as Sharon, a nosey small-town recent divorcée, and Alison Edwards (Roundabout, Public Theatre in NYC, Sidekick Theatre), as Robyn, a mysterious Bronx transplant with a secretive need for redemption. All three are Members of the Actors' Equity Association.

"The play is being described as The Odd Couple meets Breaking Bad," said PRIME co-founder Shelli Place, who is the producer. "It's both thought-provoking and very funny, but like all of Jen Silverman's plays, The Roommate will take you for a joy ride of self-discovery along with the characters on stage."

Greta Grosch (Director) has worked as a freelance writer, performer, emcee, director and producer, and is best known for her reoccurring role as Mavis in the Church Basement Ladies. She served as Creative Director for the Minnesota Vikings 50th-anniversary celebration and has directed numerous corporate and stage productions for PRIME Productions, Open Window Theater Company and her own production company, Greta Grosch Presents LLC.

Greta Oglesby (Sharon) won the Ivey award for her brilliant performance in Caroline or Change at the Guthrie Theater. Credits include five seasons at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Crowns, Sunshine Boys and Appomattox at the Guthrie, Gem of the Ocean and Amen Corner at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, and numerous plum roles at the Penumbra Theatre, including several encore productions of the holiday mainstay, Black Nativity.

Alison Edwards (Robyn) spent 40 years in New York acting in theatre, film and TV. New York theaters include Roundabout Theatre, The Public Shakespeare Festival and The Riverside Shakespeare Festival. She spent four years at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Regional credits include: Doubt, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? And One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Minnesota credits include Little Wars, The Importance of Being Earnest and Ripcord.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and are available at brownpapertickets.com or through PRIME Productions primeprods.org





