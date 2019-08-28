Off-B'way's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! Sets Regional Premiere

They're coming to get you, Minneapolis!

Fresh off a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway winter run, the new rock comedy NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! will have its regional premiere with Minneapolis Musical Theatre!

Minneapolis Musical Theatre's production, directed by Ryan McGuire Grimes and music directed by Jean Orbison Van Heel, runs October 4th through October 27th, 2019. For tickets and more info, visit: http://www.aboutmmt.org/notld/

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! is an irreverent rock n' roll sendup of the classic 1968 zombie film, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Jordan Wolfe.

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! earned rave reviews during its original hit Off-Broadway run at Theatre Row this past winter. Directed by Mitchell Walker, the production starred TV's SMASH alum Jaime Cepero, and featured Meg Lanzarone, Michelle Dowdy, Michael Buchanan, Jordan Wolfe, and Susan J. Jacks.

The Original Concept Recording of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD!, featuring highlights from the score, is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon!

For more info on the show and performance rights, visit https://thenightofthelivingdeadmusical.com





