Nonprofit Will Give Funds to Survivors of Sexual Abuse at the Children's Theatre Company

A new nonprofit has been launched to give funds to survivors of sexual abuse at The Children's Theatre Company, Star Tribune reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, 16 lawsuits were brought against Children's Theatre Company by individuals who were sexually abused by former employees in the 1970's and 1980's. The company reached settlements in November 2019.

Now, over a year later, the theater and the new nonprofit, Children's Theatre Alumni Wellness, agreed the theater would pay $500,000 in installments instead of in a lump sum, due to the health crisis.

Children's Theatre Alumni Wellness will have mental health professionals review grant applications from survivors this spring.

"It feels like just a first step in a really long healing process for our community," said Jina Penn-Tracy, a survivor and one of four alumni leading the nonprofit. "We still have people in a lot of pain in our community from the trauma that they endured and we haven't been able to provide any care."

