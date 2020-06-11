Minnesota Arts Organizations and Small Businesses Launch GoFundMe Pages to Repair Damage Caused By Riots

According to Star Tribune, Minnesota arts organizations are raising funds to repair damage that occurred during the riots over the past couple of weeks.

Over the course of five nights, over five hundred shops and restaurants in Minneapolis and Saint Paul were damaged.

More than sixty small-business owners have launched GoFundMe pages, asking the community for support to help fix the damage. As of Saturday, over $3 million has been raised for recovery costs. Among the arts organizations raising funds are Juxtaposition Arts, the Somali Museum, and Hmong Cultural Center.

Laura Zabel, executive director of Springboard for the Arts, said that they don't want to distract from the Black Lives Matter movement.

We want the focus to be on justice for George Floyd and the many organizers who are demanding an end to the white supremacy and racism that is baked into our systems and our city," she said.

Read more on Star Tribune.

