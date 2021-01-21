MJTC's PROMISE OF AMERICA Features Jewish Composers' Greatest Songs

Did you know that it was Jewish composers who wrote some of your favorite songs? Whether it was Take Me Out to the Ball Game or Over the Rainbow, Piano Man or Send in the Clowns, to Da Doo Ron Ron or Hold On, some of the best-known songs ever written were written by Jewish composers.

This Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company original production, running February 13 - 21, 2021, is Promise of America: A Celebration of Jewish American Song, MJTC's third show of its 2020-2021 Season - Theater Six Feet Apart! Performance is pay-per-view online.

Barbara Brooks, Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director who conceptualized and co-created this show, explained why now is a good time for this particular production.

"We yearn for connection and spiritual sustenance," she said. "Music is so uplifting, so a musical revue with songs by Jewish American composers was a perfect project for these times."

Some of the featured composers include Burt Bacharach, Harold Arlen, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, Lou Reed, Carol King, Paul Simon, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Bob Dylan, Nissim Black, Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Jerome Kern, Jack Yellen and Lew Pollack.

Performers

Aimee K. Bryant is working at MJTC for the first time and has performed on stages across the Twin Cities since graduating from Howard University. Recent credits include: Riddle Puzzle Plot/Park Square; A Christmas Carol/Guthrie; and Crowns/New Dawn Theatre.

Al Church returns to MJTC having worked on My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding. He's a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Benjamin Dutcher is with MJTC for the first time having performed across the U.S. Recent credits: Charles Guiteau, Assassins; Harry Houdini/Willie Conklin, Ragtime. He was in PBS's All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 and a member of the award-winning production off-Broadway.

Kim Kivens's MJTC productions include: 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, The Chanukah Guest, What I Thought I Knew, Natasha and the Coat, Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins and Church & State.

Production Artists

Barbara Brooks (Conceptualization/Co-Creator) is founder and producing artistic director of Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company.

Kevin Dutcher (Co-Creator/Director/Keyboard/Guitar) directed MJTC's The Last Five Years and music directed My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, Songs of David, and Chutzpah A Go-Go.

Ryan Melling (Cinematographer) returns to MJTC after working on Operation: Immigration. He spent the last few years at the Guthrie Theater.

Reid Rejsa (Sound Design) is back at MJTC having designed Operation: Immigration, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, Shadow of the Valley (world premiere), Church and State and Family Secrets.

Jo Holcomb (Dramaturg) comes back to MJTC having worked on Operation: Immigration, Shul (the world premiere), and O my God! She was Resident Dramaturg at the Guthrie Theater for almost 25 years.

Michael Hoover (Scenic Ambiance) returns to MJTC after designing O my God!, Shul, Actually, Natasha and the Coat, We Are the Levinsons (and many more). Most recently, he was the Lead Scenic Artist at the Guthrie.

Samson Perry (Stage Manager) is back with MJTC for his tenth production, most recently working on Operation: Immigration, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, Actually and Significant Other.

Now in its 26th season, the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company was founded in 1995 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content, that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. MJTC's work has garnered five Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council's Arts Achievement Award.