KUNG FU ZOMBIES VS SOUTHEAST GIRL SCOUTS World Premiere is Coming to Theater Mu

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Martial arts, hip hop, and Asian heritage collide in Theater Mu’s genre-bending world premiere, Kung Fu Zombies vs Southeast Asian Girl Scouts. Written by Twin Cities playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay and directed by Mu Artistic Director Fran de Leon, the play opens October 31, 2026, and runs through November 15 at the Frey Theater in Saint Paul.

Kung Fu Zombies vs Southeast Asian Girl Scouts is the stand-alone finale of Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay’s Zombieverse trilogy and uses humor and sci-fi to examine how communities deal with conflict, harm, instability, and moral codes that change constantly if you want to survive.

The story is inspired by a real Southeast Asian Girl Scout troop in Saint Paul, put together by several moms who wanted to uplift their daughters’ heritages while learning Girl Scouts skills. On Nov 8, they’ll reunite for a post-show salon.

Properties, scenic, and costume designers will be using as many found items as possible in the spirit of the characters’ efforts to not waste anything during the apocalypse.

Mu Artistic Director Fran de Leon is making her Minnesota directing debut, leading a team of longtime and new Mu artists, including Mu Training Institute and fellowship participants.

Kung Fu Zombies vs Southeast Asian Girl Scouts follows Thin Mint, Samoa, and Do-Si-Do as they protect their Saint Paul community, which was abandoned by local authorities after the earth’s destruction from violent sun fires. Between helping their elders, doing medicine runs, and building campfires, they’ve probably earned, like, four Gold Awards each. When a dangerous crew arrives, can these Girl Scouts keep their people safe while still taking down the undead who, for some reason, know kung fu?

Previous Zombieverse plays were inspired by examinations of the Secret War in Laos and colonialism (Kung Fu Zombies vs Cannibals, 2013 Mu world premiere) as well as mental health and spirituality (Kung Fu Zombies vs Shaman Warrior, 2023 Mu world premiere as part of The Kung Fu Zombies Saga). This last installment is inspired by the real Southeast Asian Girl Scouts troop formed by Saint Paul moms in 2009, and the zombies are a metaphor of the communal fear, distrust, lowered morale, and self-doubt that come with survival against all odds—struggles experienced by survivors of the wars in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

Kung Fu Zombies vs Southeast Asian Girl Scouts’ unique world of hip hop, camp, and sci-fi is shaped by the design and production team. Returning to the Zombieverse are sound designer Akiem Scott, lighting designer Karin Olson, scenic designer Mina Kinukawa, and stage manager Miranda Shunkwiler. Making the world even more novel is puppet designer Kris Muas, who makes their debut as a lead Mu designer after coming through Mu’s artist development program earlier this season.

Local actors Mia Guzman, Hope Nordquist (recent Mu: Lunar New Year Cabaret, The Princess’ Nightingale with SteppingStone Theatre), and Dexieng Yang (recent Mu: Again, Man of God) are playing the roles of Thin Mint, Do-Si-Do, and Samoa, respectively. The rest of the cast is composed of Chandler Clement-Oja, Benjamin Dutcher, Christopher Jimmy, Lance Krohn, Cody Manh Do (2026 New Eyes Festival), Kai Nguyen, Thomas Phetmeuangmay, Sri Peck, Lia Rivamonte (mult. New Eyes Festivals), Logan Bret Sapp, and three youth from our Mu Explorations Summer Camp: Quinn Tran, Duabhli Vang, and Nami Vang. Understudies are Morgan Kempton and James Ruth.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

• Oct 31: Opening Night Costume Contest & Post-Show Reception

• Nov 1: Post-Show Talkback with Playwright Saymouda Duangphouxay Vongsay & Artistic Director Fran de Leon

• Nov 4: Pre-Show, Horror-Themed Trivia Mafia

• Nov 8: Girl Scouts Reunion & Post-Show Salon

• Nov 12: Pre-Show, Horror-Themed Trivia Mafia

• Nov 12: Designer Fellows Showcase

Performances featuring open captions, mask requirements, audio description, and ASL are also scheduled throughout the run. Large-print playbills, accessible seating, and sensory kits are available at every performance.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 11 Hrs 11 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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