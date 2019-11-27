JazzMN HOLIDAY CONCERT Announced At Chanhassen! Let It Swing!

JazzMN presents "LET IT SWING-JAZZMN PLAYS THE HOLIDAYS," for one performance only on Monday evening, December 16, on the Main Stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Joining JazzMN for this annual popular holiday event is celebrated guest vocalist, Yolande Bruce, best known for her work with the vocal group "Moore By Four."

Take a welcome break from the stress of the season and swing in the holidays with the JazzMN Orchestra, who will perform a variety of holiday-themed music to put you in the spirit. The band will play many great holiday tunes including "Winter Wonderland," "The Little Drummer Boy," "Adeste Fideles," "Oh Hannukah" the quintessential, "Jingle Bells!" and more. Many of these beloved and spectacular charts include arrangements presented by such legendary performers as Ella Fitzgerald, Stan Kenton, Claude Thornhill and Eartha Kitt.

This concert is always a popular one as it brings joy and celebrates the holiday season. Additionally, you'll be warmly welcomed by a blazing fire and stunning array of festive holiday decorations at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, your home for holiday entertainment this season.

Guests purchasing tickets with dinner will be treated to an extra-special special bonus. The Minnesota Youth Jazz Bands Combo, comprised of several elite high school jazz musicians, will perform during the dinner hour (6-7pm). (To learn more about Minnesota Youth Jazz Bands see below.)

Tickets are just $38 for the concert only (with some partially obstructed-view tickets available for $33). Guests may add dinner prior to the outstanding concert for just $15 per person. Order tickets at ChanhassenDT.com or through Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' box office at 952-934-1525. Dinner seating 5:30pm; concert begins at 7:30pm.



The JazzMN Orchestra, the Twin Cities' premiere professional jazz ensemble, performs a broad range of jazz repertoire spanning classic and contemporary styles, showcasing outstanding musicians from throughout the region, and featuring world-class guest artists. Formed as a nonprofit arts organization in 1998 by Artistic Director Doug Snapp, JazzMN, Inc. supports its mission to promote excellence in the jazz art form through performance, preservation and educational outreach. For more information, please visit jazzmn.org





