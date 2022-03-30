James A. Rocco, Jennifer Grimm, Erin Schwab & Lori Dokken Headline THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK – UNPLUGGED In April

In the mid-'60s, the music business migrated from Tin Pan Alley and the Brill Building in New York City to Los Angeles, California. The Beatles, the British Invasion performers, and Motown artists dominated radio airwaves, but a new sound was brewing in Laurel Canyon. Folk, country, pop, mysticism, rock, & even show tunes - blended together, and every record executive was on the lookout for that new folk/rock sound. And that's just the beginning of the stories and sounds born in California.



SONGBOOK LIVE! brings the sunshine to Lakeshore Players Theatre with this tribute to the California sound featuring tunes by The Mamas & The Papas, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, & more.

Each SONGBOOK LIVE! features a cast of award-winning vocalists and musicians who paint a personal portrait of the songs and stories behind your favorite music. The California Songbook - Unplugged is no different, with Lori Dokken, a virtual keyboard orchestra and Jennifer Grimm, Erin Schwab, and James A. Rocco putting their spin on Landslide, California Dreamin', Both Sides Now, Close To You, Top of the World, Desperado, For What It's Worth, White Rabbit, and more.

Visit the Songbook YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Bebop956

Rocco said, "When we get together, we always end up gathering around a piano, singing and talking about why these songs make a difference to us. That's the kind of inviting, living room vibe we try to bring to each SONGBOOK LIVE! performance."

The California Songbook - Unplugged, two performances - Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2:30pm at Lakeshore Players Theatre, Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 651 478-7427 or online at https://www.lakeshoreplayers.org/