Interview: LJ Phillips of IOWA HAWKEYE VS MINNESOTA GOPHERS at Huntington Bank Stadium

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Iowa taking on Minnesota this Saturday, October 24, I had the chance to talk with Hawkeye running back L.J. Phillips Jr. about his football journey, his experience at Iowa, and getting ready for the rivalry game. He also shared a few of his favorite places to eat in Iowa City and gave a shout-out to some local businesses.

What made you want to pursue college football, and what has that journey been like for you so far?

I've pretty much always had a football in my hand growing up. I watched my cousins play, and my family would take me to their games. I'd be in the bleachers running around like I was getting tackled. I think I've always known I wanted to play football.

From the beginning, I knew I wanted to play Division I football. That was always a goal of mine, and I wasn't going to settle for anything less. Not that there's anything wrong with Division II or junior college, but I knew Division I was what I wanted to do.

It's been a journey with a lot of ups and downs. I tore my ACL and LCL during my junior year of high school, so I had to work through that injury and rehab to get back on the field. Some schools stopped talking to me during that time, so I had to push through that adversity and focus on getting healthy again. Then I got an offer from South Dakota, and I just ran with it.

What has been your favorite part of being a Hawkeye so far?

I'm big on the little things. Being part of this team and seeing the love and passion the fans have for the Hawkeyes has been great.

Things like the Hawk Walk, seeing how excited everyone gets, riding the bus past the tailgates, and walking out for pregame are all special. When we played Ohio State, the student section was already packed. Playing for a fan base like this is what gets me going.

What are you studying at Iowa, and what interests you about that field?

I'm studying business and doing some marketing. My sister works in marketing, so I kind of copycat her.

How have you been preparing for this weekend's game against Minnesota?

Minnesota is a great team, and they're hungry. They have a certain swag that you can see in the way they play. You can sense it.

For me, it's about preparing the same way I usually do, taking it day by day, trusting the process, and knowing we're going to be playing a really good team. You'd better come ready, or you're going to get beat.

What does it mean to represent the Hawkeyes in the Iowa-Minnesota rivalry?

It means a lot. I'm still pretty new here, so this will be my first time experiencing the rivalry. I'm sure it'll be great, and I know it's going to be a great environment.

There will probably be a lot of people not cheering for us since we're on the road, but we'll have some Hawkeye fans there, too. It'll be fun to play in Minnesota, especially because my sister is coming to the game. It'll be fun to play in front of her.

Are there any favorite spots in Iowa City or local businesses you'd like to give a shout-out to?

I've got a lot! Shout-out to Bluebird. I'll be getting the chicken and a pecan waffle.

Shout-out to Stella's, too. I get the wings, and they have great service. The workers are always cool and talk to me about the games. Shout-out to Stella's for sure.

Is there anything else you'd like to share with readers?

God is good.

Thank you LJ for your time!

For more ticket info, please click the ticket link button.

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