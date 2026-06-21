Interview: Kelly Denice Taylor of SIX THE MUSICAL at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

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Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour in the

National Tour of Six the Musical

Photo by Joan Marcus

The queens of SIX are returning to St. Paul, bringing their high-energy mix of history, humor, and pop music to the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts through June 28.

In the hit musical, the six wives of Henry VIII step out of the history books and into the spotlight, reclaiming their stories in a concert-style celebration that has become a favorite with theater audiences around the world.

Among them is Kelly Denice Taylor, who plays Jane Seymour. Taylor's portrayal balances heart, humor, and vulnerability, making Jane's story one of the show's most memorable moments. During the production's Minnesota stop, I had the opportunity to chat with Taylor about her role, her favorite songs and moments in the show, and what she's looking forward to during her return visit to the Twin Cities.

What do you enjoy most about your role in SIX?

I love that Jane Seymour allows me to tap into a more grounded version of myself. I’m a very outgoing person but this show allows me to go deeper. I feel like when I’m onstage, I get to be vulnerable, charming, playful and honest. I do share some similarities with Jane as she tends to reveal more of herself over time and seeks to relate to others. Cosplaying a literal queen is also a huge plus!

What is one of your favorite songs in SIX?

I remember hearing the show for the first time and absolutely falling in love with ‘I don’t need your love’ because of where I was in life at the time. What I find most interesting though, is there seems to be a song for every mood and era of your life! Currently in my ‘Don’t Lose Your Head’ era and loving the playful sassiness it brings to the show!

What is your favorite moment in SIX?

There’s a moment at the end of the show where we (the queens) sing to one another a cappella at the top of our final number ‘SIX’. It really is such a powerful moment re-connecting with my cast mates toward the end of the show. It serves as a ‘We did this TOGETHER’ moment that just tugs on the hearts of theatergoers who experience it.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

Over time I’ve seen many takeaway perspectives of the show, I think it serves to how many different lessons are being taught at once. I hope young women see power in themselves, I hope adult women feel they have a voice and are encouraged to use it, I even hope men leave feeling as though they’re more educated on what women have been subject to and enduring throughout history! But most importantly, I hope audiences leave the show having thoroughly enjoyed their night at the histo-remix!

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places there, or places you're hoping to visit during your time in St. Paul?

Yes! I’ve been once before on tour with SIX and was hoping to come back for the scenery! Minnesota is truly beautiful from the parks, architecture and even Mall of America! I love St. Paul and hope to meet brand new SIX fans throughout our time here!

Thank you Kelly for your time! We're glad to have you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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