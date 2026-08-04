INDECENT to Open Theater Latté Da's 2026/27 Season in Minneapolis

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Tickets are on sale now for Theater Latté Da's first production of the 2026/27 Season, Indecent, by Paula Vogel, with a score and original music by Lisa Gutkin & Aaron Halva. The production's official opening will take place on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m., with previews beginning on Wednesday, September 16. Performances take place at the historic Ritz Theater, Minneapolis; the permanent home of Theater Latté Da.

Indecent is a play about a play-and the artists who risked everything to tell it. Inspired by the true story of Sholem Asch's seminal Yiddish work, God of Vengeance, and its infamous 1923 obscenity trial, Indecent is a haunting, klezmer-infused play with music that traces the turbulent journey of a troupe determined to stage a work deemed 'indecent.' As their story unfolds across continents and decades, so too does a powerful meditation on censorship, nationalism and the policing of queer love. This theatrical experience shines a light on the enduring struggle between artistic expression and societal control. In a moment when questions of whose stories are 'acceptable' feel increasingly urgent, Indecent invites us to bear witness to the courage of artists, the cost of silence and the unshakable power of theater itself.

Indecent is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh. Music direction is by Spencer Chandler and movement direction by Emily Michaels King. The design team includes scenic and Costume Designer Sarah Bahr, lighting designer Søren Olsen, sound & projections designer Peter Morrow, props designer Madelaine Foster, hair and makeup designer Emma Gustafson and dialect coach Spencer Chandler. Shelby Reddig is production stage manager and Austin Schoenfelder is assistant stage manager.

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