Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces New Board Members

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced two new members to its board of directors. Gerardo Casahonda, senior director of indirect tax at Thomson Reuters and Trisha Duncan, director of Minnesota community relations for Xcel Energy start their tenure on the board Thursday, Jan. 26. Andrea Mokros, current vice chair of the Trust's board of directors, has been elected to follow Travis Barkve as chair of the board and officially begins her term as chair today.

"I am pleased to welcome Gerardo and Trisha to Hennepin Theatre Trust at such a critical point in our advancement as a nationally recognized performing arts center," said Mark Nerenhausen, President and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "It is a testament to the growth of the Trust that Minnesota's largest employers and economic drivers, including Fortune 500 companies, are represented on our board of directors. Our board's experience, under Andrea's leadership, will be an enormous asset to the Trust as we begin the next chapter of our work in the Hennepin Theatre District and across the state."

"It has been a privilege to serve as chair of Hennepin Theatre Trust's board of directors, particularly as we celebrated the 100-year birthdays of the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres and as we achieved the major milestone of redeeming the bonds to the City of Minneapolis for these three historic theatres-13 years ahead of schedule," said Travis Barkve, Chief Strategy Operations Officer of Choice Bank and outgoing chair of the Trust's board of directors. "I look forward to my time on the board with Andrea at the helm, and I am confident that with her guidance, Hennepin Theatre Trust has a bright future ahead and will continue to create positive change that touches every corner of the state."

"I am honored to be elected as chair of the board for this incredible organization. By lighting up Hennepin Avenue with the magic of Broadway and other top tier live entertainment, Hennepin Theatre Trust is a major driver of our state's economy, identity and vitality," said Andrea Mokros, Executive Vice President, Chief Public Affairs Officer at Fairview Health Services and incoming chair of the Trust's board of directors. "Hennepin Theatre Trust has grown so much during my time as vice chair, and I am proud to have this opportunity to drive the Trust's vision forward as we solidify our status as one of the nation's preeminent performing arts centers and the region's top destination for arts and entertainment."





Andrea Mokros has spent her career in communications and event production at the local, state and national levels. Currently, she is the Executive Vice President, Chief Public Affairs Officer at Fairview Health Services.



Previously, Mokros served as Senior Vice President at Weber Shandwick and Vice President of Communications for the Minnesota Superbowl Committee, helping prepare to host one of the world's preeminent sporting events. Prior to that, she served in the White House as Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Director of Strategic Planning for the First Lady of the United States, where she oversaw the strategic planning process for all aspects of First Lady Michelle Obama's schedule.

Before joining the White House, Mokros served as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton, as Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and as Director of the executive offices of Kissinger McLarty Associates in Washington, DC.



Gerardo Casahonda brings more than 20 years of experience with Thomson Reuters, the world's leading source of intelligent information for legal professionals, where he leads a team that provides support and advises clients in more than 150 countries on mergers and acquisitions. His experience will be instrumental following the Trust's recent financial accomplishment of redeeming the bonds issued by the City of Minneapolis for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres.

"I'm excited to join the Trust at such a pivotal point in its growth as an organization," said Gerardo Casahonda, Senior Director of Indirect Tax at Thomson Reuters. "I look forward to working with the board to further increase the economic and cultural vitality of downtown Minneapolis."

Trisha Duncan and her team at Xcel Energy manage strategic relationships in over 500 communities across Minnesota that are served by Xcel Energy, playing critical roles in social investments, economic development and business retention and expansion. She joins the Trust with experience working in local government leadership, community affairs and outreach, and a history of service on a number of nonprofit boards.

"I'm thrilled to join Hennepin Theatre Trust as it is gaining momentum as a national arts organization," said Trisha Duncan, Director of Minnesota Community Relations at Xcel Energy. "I look forward to guiding the organization towards success with my colleagues as we bring about positive change through the power of the performing arts."

Board members serve a three-year term to provide guidance and leadership to Hennepin Theatre Trust.

Hennepin Theatre Trust's board of directors includes: Andrea Mokros, Travis Barkve, Daniel Tenenbaum, Ryan Johnson, Jay Novak, Kathleen Gullickson, Dorraine Larison, Marie Becker, Molly Biwer, Barbara Brin, Orlando Bryant, Justin Buoen, Al Coleman, Gloria Freeman, Jayne Haugen Olson, Herschel Herndon, Andrea Hart Kajer, Christine Kwiat, Bill Moffly, Sue Ross, Melvin Tennant, Jennie Weber and Bret Weiss.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with premier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.