Hennepin Theatre Trust And Minneapolis College Launch Student Pop-up Art Gallery In City Center

Hennepin Theatre Trust and Minneapolis College School of Design and the Arts (SODA) are partnering to present a showcase of artwork created by students and alumni at new, off-campus gallery space open through November 15. This "pop-up gallery" is located on the skyway level of City Center in downtown Minneapolis and features works in a wide range of mediums, including painting, architectural technology, sculpture, ceramics, apparel technology, photography, performing arts, digital design and cinema.

The public is invited to attend a reception and grand opening of the SODA Showcase on Friday, November 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the skyway level of City Center, 33 South 6 Street, Minneapolis. Students, alumni and faculty from each department will be available to discuss the work and answer questions at this showcase opening.

"We're delighted to work so closely with Minneapolis College because the college shares our commitment to make downtown Minneapolis a welcoming and vibrant destination," said Mark Nerenhausen, the Trust's president and CEO. "By providing this space for students - our state's future leaders - to exhibit their work, we are also advancing the Trust's vision to drive cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District."

The collaboration between the Trust and Minneapolis College allows the two organizations to support students in their professional development and provide them exposure for their creative works to the public.

"Hennepin Theatre Trust installation technicians are working side by side with our students teaching and mentoring them on how to display their work in a public setting," said Kristine Gyolai, dean of the School of Design and the Arts at Minneapolis College." This partnership and exhibit provides a real-world gallery space to prepare SODA students and alumni for the next step in their art and design careers."

The unique partnership between the Trust and Minneapolis College began several years ago, when the Trust engaged students to assist in installing artwork in vacant storefronts downtown as a part of the Trust's public art program. Trust representatives have mentored students and hosted workshops and presentations on campus. Minneapolis College faculty have served as advisors to major public art projects, making their students, faculty, and alumni a great fit to fill this vacant space at City Center.

The City Center gallery space is supported by the City of Minneapolis Great Streets Program, City Center and Ryan Companies. In this space, Minneapolis College will host rotating exhibits and innovative works by current students and alumni.

"This is a great opportunity for our students to further engage with the College's downtown community partners," said Gyolai, who also credits the Ryan Companies for their vision for community retail art spaces.

