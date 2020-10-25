Hennepin Theater Trust's LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE Series Kicks Off This Weekend

Patti LuPone's concert took place on October 24, with Laura Benanti up next on November 14.

Join in for a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony® Award winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony® Award winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5. Streamed live from New York's Shubert Virtual Studios, each show will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. You can even submit questions in advance for each artist to answer during the show.

Subscription packages and single tickets are available for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway. Subscription packages are $75 and include access to all three livestream events. Single tickets are $30 for each livestream event. Each performance also includes an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will support Hennepin Theatre Trust's mission of creating positive change through the arts by bringing together people, businesses and organizations to create and enjoy cultural experiences.

Learn more at https://hennepintheatretrust.org/live-from-the-west-side-the-women-of-broadway-series/.

