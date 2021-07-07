HAIR Will Be Performed By Theater 55 This Month

Theatre 55 will emerge this summer from COVID isolation with an all new concert version of Hair!

The show is being performed outdoors at the Caponi Art Park Amphitheater in Eagan, MN. This bucolic venue provides ample space for social distancing or blissed-out dancing, whichever is your preference.

Bring your own chair or blanket for seating.

Additionally, join in for an Open Mic on stage Sunday, July 18th, directly after the Matinee performance of HAIR! The Concert Experience. Everyone 55+ is invited to share your talent; sing, dance, share a poem, make us laugh, play an instrument, etc. Contact Sandy Agustinat sandra.j.agustin@gmail.com, for more details.

Hair features a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni & James Rado, with music by Galt McDermot.

Performances run July 16-25, 2021.

Cast

Sandy Agustin

Fran Bohlke

Mary Cay Stone

Carole Conama

Elisa Cross

Lee Engele

Jeffery Goodson

Lawrence Hutera

Patricia Lacy

Marilyn Marmo

H. Wesley McClain

Esther Ouray

Brad Pappas

Mark R. Olson

Lisa Ramos

Janet Skidmore

Brenda Starr

The Band

Victor Zupanc, Keyboards

Mick LaBriola, Drums

Jamie Carter, Guitar

Devon Olson, Bass

Staff

Richard Hitchler, Director & Producer

Victor Zupanc, Music Director

Ross Willits, Associate Producer

Amanda Gehrke, Stage Manager