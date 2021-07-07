HAIR Will Be Performed By Theater 55 This Month
Performances run July 16-25 at the Caponi Art Park Amphitheater in Eagan, MN.
Theatre 55 will emerge this summer from COVID isolation with an all new concert version of Hair!
The show is being performed outdoors at the Caponi Art Park Amphitheater in Eagan, MN. This bucolic venue provides ample space for social distancing or blissed-out dancing, whichever is your preference.
Bring your own chair or blanket for seating.
Additionally, join in for an Open Mic on stage Sunday, July 18th, directly after the Matinee performance of HAIR! The Concert Experience. Everyone 55+ is invited to share your talent; sing, dance, share a poem, make us laugh, play an instrument, etc. Contact Sandy Agustinat sandra.j.agustin@gmail.com, for more details.
Hair features a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni & James Rado, with music by Galt McDermot.
Performances run July 16-25, 2021.
Cast
Sandy Agustin
Fran Bohlke
Mary Cay Stone
Carole Conama
Elisa Cross
Lee Engele
Jeffery Goodson
Lawrence Hutera
Patricia Lacy
Marilyn Marmo
H. Wesley McClain
Esther Ouray
Brad Pappas
Mark R. Olson
Lisa Ramos
Janet Skidmore
Brenda Starr
The Band
Victor Zupanc, Keyboards
Mick LaBriola, Drums
Jamie Carter, Guitar
Devon Olson, Bass
Staff
Richard Hitchler, Director & Producer
Victor Zupanc, Music Director
Ross Willits, Associate Producer
Amanda Gehrke, Stage Manager