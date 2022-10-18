Guthrie Theater to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Matthew Saldivar This Holiday Season

The Guthrie Theater has announced the casting for its 48th production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Joseph Haj. One year after Jadhwani's adaptation received its world premiere on the Guthrie's Wurtele Thrust Stage, the show's creative team will reunite to further refine the production for audiences to enjoy this holiday season.

A Christmas Carol will play November 12 - December 31, 2022, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single tickets start at $20 for preview performances (November 12-17). All other performances range from $34 to $134. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free), 612.225.6244 (groups of 15 or more) or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are available on select dates. For the theater's health and safety policies, visit www.guthrietheater.org/health.

"The story of A Christmas Carol is one that I love entirely, and Lavina's adaptation masterfully captures the essence of Dickens' voice and timeless tale," said Haj. "I'm eager to collaborate with this astounding team of artists once again to continue refining this production for our community."

A miserly and miserable man, Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with "Bah! Humbug!" until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. In the beloved classic, the three spirits show Scrooge happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be - but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning.

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: debut) as Belle, China Brickey (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Third Fezziwig Daughter/Fred's Wife, John Catron (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Romeo and Juliet, Sense and Sensibility) as Bob Cratchit, Isabella Dawis (Guthrie: debut) as Fan, Paul de Cordova (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Cocoanuts, Once in a Lifetime) as Mr. Fezziwig/Townsperson 1, Andy Frye (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story) as Belle's Husband/Ghost of Christmas Future, Nathaniel Fuller (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens' Holiday Classic, As You Like It) as Old Joe, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: Vietgone, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Cratchit, Sebastian Grim (Guthrie: debut) as Young Scrooge, Emily Gunyou Halaas (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night, BAD NEWS! i was there...) as Second Fezziwig Daughter/Charwoman, Summer Hagen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Tales From Hollywood, The Birds) as First Fezziwig Daughter/Laundress, Charity Jones (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens' Holiday Classic, Cyrano de Bergerac) as Marley/Townsperson 2, Kurt Kwan (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Great Leap, Othello) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Father, Tyler Michaels King (Guthrie: The Tempest, A Christmas Carol, West Side Story) as Collector 1/Dick Wilkins, Matthew Saldivar (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Royal Family, The Canterbury Tales) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Eric Sharp (Guthrie: Vietgone, A Christmas Carol, As You Like It) as Fred, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: The Tempest, A Christmas Carol, Guys and Dolls) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present and Olivia Wilusz (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Sense and Sensibility) as Collector 2/Mother.

The young actors who will alternate performances throughout the run include Ayla Bornsztein, Linnea Cole, Bella Glancy, Chole Hu, Mateo Huber, Violet M. Johnstone, Jeffrey Keenan, Ines Rose Mojica, John Soneral, Anders Thielen, Cullen Van Ranst and Olivia Whitney.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter), Joseph Haj (Director), Regina Peluso (Choreographer), Jane Shaw (Composer), Mark Hartman (Music Director), Matt Saunders (Scenic Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Emily Tappan (Recreated Costume Designs), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Jill Walmsley Zager (Vocal Coach), Doug Scholz-Carlson (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Megan Winters (Stage Manager), Lyndsey R. Harter (Assistant Stage Manager), Nate Stanger (Assistant Stage Manager), Addie Gorlin-Han (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Relaxed Performance - Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m.



A relaxed performance is intended to be sensitive to and accepting of any audience member who may benefit from a more relaxed environment. They are intentionally modified to accommodate patrons with sensory and vestibular sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences and/or other challenges attending the theater. Single tickets to the relaxed performance of A Christmas Carol are $29 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 612.377.2224. For more information, visit www.guthrietheater.org/relaxed.

The GUTHRIE THEATER (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) is an American center for theater performance in Minneapolis, Minnesota, celebrating 60 years of artistic excellence during its 2022-2023 Season. Under Haj's leadership, the Guthrie has continued its dedication to producing a mix of classic and contemporary plays and cultivating the next generation of theater artists. Since its founding in 1963, the theater has set a national standard for excellence in the field and served the people of Minnesota as a vital cultural resource. The Guthrie houses three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms, restaurants and dramatic public spaces. guthrietheater.org.