Guthrie Theater Presents Virtual Benefit Featuring Leslie Odom, Jr.

The Guthrie Theater announced it will present a one-night-only virtual benefit on Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. CDT, featuring a concert by Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom, Jr. with beloved local actor Regina Marie Williams as emcee. The one-hour, livestreamed program will include three concert sets by Odom, Jr. of Hamilton fame; a 15th anniversary celebration of the Guthrie's home on the Mississippi River; and special giving opportunities. Proceeds will help support the Guthrie as it prepares to reopen and resume performances onstage this fall.

Attending the virtual benefit is free, but registration is required. ASL interpretation, audio description and closed captioning will be available. For more information about how to give to the Guthrie and register for the event, visit www.guthrietheater.org/benefit.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, "When the new Guthrie building opened in summer 2006, thousands of Minnesotans poured into the lobbies and theaters to explore this magnificent resource built specially for them. Fifteen years later, after a season of significant loss and transformation, we're once again filled with hope and excitement as we look forward to celebrating this milestone virtually and gathering for performances onstage this fall. With Regina Marie Williams as host and performances by the incomparable Leslie Odom, Jr., this year's event promises to uplift the spirit, and we can't wait to share it with our community."

On June 25, 2006, the Guthrie welcomed the community to its new, three-stage facility on the banks of the Mississippi River for the first time. More than 25,000 visitors arrived to explore the building designed by award-winning architect Jean Nouvel, enjoy free performances and take in the breathtaking riverfront views. Fifteen years later to the day, the Guthrie will celebrate the milestone and the theater's impact on the community through a virtual evening of music and memories. The event will also offer optional VIP ticketing and an online auction of specially curated packages, with all donations made before and during the benefit going toward the Guthrie's reopening efforts.