Guthrie Theater Offers Free Educator Workshop In Winter Class Lineup

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) today announced that it will host Activating the Virtual Classroom, a free online workshop for educators, on Saturday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to noon CST. The workshop is just one of many offerings in a winter series of virtual classes and workshops available to adults and youth. To register for the educator workshop or learn more about virtual classes, visit www.guthrietheater.org/education.

In December 2020, thousands of educators from across the globe registered to share the Guthrie's virtual telling of A Christmas Carol with their classrooms. The Guthrie's Education Team wishes to build on this overwhelming response and continue serving educators everywhere by offering creative, theater-based workshops throughout the school year.

The first workshop, Activating the Virtual Classroom, will be taught by a group of seasoned Guthrie teaching artists. Taking a cue from the world of theater, they'll share experiential learning tools that inspire creativity, focus and embodied participation in the virtual classroom. These tricks of the trade may be applied to any subject, and educators will learn how to activate and energize curriculum by engaging students in the creative process. Guthrie teaching artists will respond to questions, offer insights and invite solution-based discussion around the issues facing educators in online learning environments.

Activating the Virtual Classroom is one of numerous virtual classes and workshops available through the Guthrie this winter. Professional actors and adults of all experience levels are invited to explore a robust lineup of classes, which includes acting, improv, movement, playwriting, voiceover, stage makeup and more. Classes for youth in grades 6-12 are designed to empower theater-loving kids and teens to be artists and lifelong learners while exposing them to the professional practices of the Guthrie.

Winter classes are now in session and continue through early April, with options ranging from two-hour workshops to six-week programs, all conducted via Zoom. Drop-in sessions for select classes start at $20 (scholarships are available), and new classes are added regularly. View the schedule and register at www.guthrietheater.org/education or email classes@guthrietheater.org for more information.