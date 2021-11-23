GREAT Theatre To Livestream Final Performance Of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Celebrate this holiday weekend with The Sound of Music. On Sunday, November 28th at 2:00pm CST, GREAT Theatre will live stream its final performance in an HD multi-camera shoot that will bring the stage to your home. Livestream tickets available for $36 per device.

"I can not think of a better opportunity for audiences beyond the Paramount walls to experience the joy of this quentissial family show" says Allyson Tolbert Richert, GREAT Theater's Programming Director. "We are absolutely over the moon about this production and excited to share this beautiful story with those who know and love it as well as introducing The Sounds of Music to a brand new generation."

GREAT opened its strictly limited engagement of The Sound of Music on November 13th, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN. The cast features Megan Potter (Maria), Susan Schleper (Mother Abbess), Kate Ellis (Sister Berthe), Kayla Jennissen (Sister Margaretta), Kayla Boser (Sister Sophia), Stephen Cragle (Captain Von Trapp), Adam Pesch (Franz), Elizabeth Mackey (Frau Schmidt, Ursula), Grecia Lopez (Liesl), Isaac Miller (Freidrich), Sophie Lathe (Louisa), Finn Nelson (Kurt), Cecelia Weldon (Brigitta), Elise Niehaus (Marta), Marie MJ Macauley (Gretl), James Reichow (Rolf Gruber), Abigail Schnobrich (Elsa Schraeder), Cleb Schweim (Mak Detweiler), Max Finlayson (Herr Zeller, Lieutenant), Otto Klemp (Baron Elberfeld), Jason Schindler (Admiral von Schreiber), Kate Lathe (New Postulant), and Stephanie Otremba (Nun).

Creative team includes Aimee Miron (Director), Allyson Tolbert Richert (Choreographer), Hillary Vermillion (Music Director), (Scenic) Edith Moreno (Costumes), Aaron Porter (Lighting), Steve Sanders (Sound), and Nick Loweree (Stage Manager).

In January 2022 GREAT will produce Matilda, followed by Mamma Mia. This summer GREAT will produce Grease at the new The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN. This 3,600 seat state of the art outdoor theatre will give audiences all the thrills of Greased Lightning. To lean more about GREAT Theatre visit www.greattheatre.org