Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN at Lyric Arts

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Lyric Arts Company of Anoka announced the cast of TWELVE ANGRY MEN by Reginald Rose. TWELVE ANGRY MEN is adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel. This powerful play is directed by Julie K. Phillips. Phillips directs the incredible cast featuring Jim Ahrens, Peter Aitchison, Abdoulie Ceesay, David Coral, Dominic Delong-Rodgers, David Denninger, Jonathan Steven Edwards, Michael Garry, Davin Grindstaff, Brandon Holscher, Landon Hudson, Christopher D. Knutson, Abdoul Kondo, Jake Muszynski, and Matt Saxe.

TWELVE ANGRY MEN will run October 16–November 1, 2026 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $47. Group and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 763.422.1838 or online. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

On a sweltering summer day, twelve jurors enter a deliberation room believing their decision will be simple—but one dissenting voice changes everything. As tensions rise and personal biases come to light, TWELVE ANGRY MEN unfolds into a gripping examination of justice, prejudice, and the weight of reasonable doubt.

Widely regarded as a landmark American drama, this riveting play remains as timely as ever, challenging audiences to consider what it means to stand alone in pursuit of truth.

“There's something not quite right about this case. There's something not quite right about the evidence. There's something not quite right about this jury of peers,” shares director Julie K. Phillips. “In Lyric Arts' production of TWELVE ANGRY MEN we drop back into the sweltering summer of 1958, sealed inside a jury room in the moments after a murder trial concludes. The jurors must decide the verdict in real time, locked in, with rising temperatures, rising tempers, and only one barely functioning window. We learn the facts of the case only as they reveal them. Their biases become our biases. Their assumptions are all we have to go on to decide guilt or innocence. And the pressure to unanimously agree is building in intensity. Working on this show in 2026, I've been thinking a lot about justice: how our jury system works; who gets excluded; and what we owe each other when we're asked to weigh a life. They are instructed to presume innocence. But ultimately you will have to decide whether justice is truly served.”

The cast of TWELVE ANGRY MEN features the talents of Jim Ahrens (SOMETHING ROTTEN!), Peter Aitchison (THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD), Abdoulie Ceesay (Lyric Arts debut), David Coral (THE MOUSETRAP), Dominic Delong-Rodgers (Lyric Arts debut), David Denninger (AND THEN THERE WERE NONE), Jonathan Steven Edwards (Lyric Arts debut), Michael Garry (Lyric Arts debut), Davin Grindstaff (AND THEN THERE WERE NONE), Brandon Holscher (PRANCER), Landon Hudson (Lyric Arts debut), Christopher D. Knutson (THE RAINMAKER), Abdoul Kondo (Lyric Arts debut), Jake Muszynski (Lyric Arts debut), and Matt Saxe (AND THEN THERE WERE NONE).

The artistic team for TWELVE ANGRY MEN includes Julie K. Phillips (Director), Cory Skold (Scenic Designer), Sarah Christenson (Costume Designer), Shannon Elliott (Lighting and Sound Designer), Beth Miller (Props Designer), and Maggie Baukol (Stage Manager).

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