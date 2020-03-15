Duluth Playhouse to Postpone Current Upcoming Events

Duluth Playhouse has announced the postponement of upcoming performances.

Read the full statement below:

Governor Walz's press conference today announced the Minnesota Department of Health's new recommendation of events of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed, and we are following this directive immediately. Our patron's health and safety are one of our highest priorities at the Duluth Playhouse.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the following events:

• Mardi Gras Bash - March 14 - postponed (new date to be determined)

• Matilda: The Musical - March 13 through 22 - postponed (dates to be determined)

• Monty Python's Spamalot - March 19 through April 5- postponed (dates to be determined)

• What She Said Festival - March 26 through 28 - postponed (dates to be determined)

We deeply value the community's commitment to the Playhouse and our stages, and we will accommodate each and every patron to the best of our ability as we manage these unprecedented changes.

Patrons with tickets to these productions will be honored for the rescheduled dates, so stay tuned.

Patrons also have the following options:

• Donate your tickets. As a nonprofit arts organization, we rely heavily on patron support. If

patrons could consider donating their tickets back to the theatre rather than request a refund, it would help the Playhouse immensely in these challenging and uncertain times. Patrons will receive a tax donation letter immediately.

• Exchange tickets to another upcoming performance in our season.

• Request a refund.

We sincerely hope we are back up and performing in time for Macbeth: Dinner Party, opening April 16 in The Underground, but we have no way of knowing at this time.

Spring youth, teen, and adult classes will continue as scheduled. With the CDC's recommendation to not close K-12 public schools, we are keeping our education programming open until different recommendations are made. Our Summer Camps are also still open for enrollment by going online at www.duluthplayhouse.org/summer-camps or call the Box Office at 218.733.7555.

Our Box Office and administrative offices will remain open at this time to assist patrons with ticketing questions and other concerns. We thank our community for their patience as we work through this process.

We are continuing to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of the CDC, the Minnesota Department of Health, and local government. We will keep patrons updated as more developments occur with this situation at www.duluthplayhouse.org.

This genuinely breaks our hearts to do this, and we are ever grateful for the community's support of the Playhouse. Be safe and considerate in the upcoming weeks, and we hope to see our patrons back at the theatre very soon.





