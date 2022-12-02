Duluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Duluth Playhouse celebrates the opening night of Little Women, The Musical. Destined to be the holiday event of the season, this musical telling was created for the whole family. The production opens December 2 and runs through December 18, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre.

Since premiering on Broadway in 2005, Little Women, The Musical has been praised by critics and audiences for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, this musical follows the adventures of the March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy who are growing up in Civil War America. This timeless, captivating tale is brought to life with glorious songs filled with personal discovery, hope and everlasting love. Bring the entire family and join us at the NorShor Theatre for Duluth's favorite holiday tradition.

Wes Drummond, Duluth Playhouse Executive Director, directs the production. "Little Women is a well-known American classic,'' said Drummond. "I think stories become classics when they continue to ring authentically true for multiple generations. As a novel, film or stage musical Little Women does something that I think the best of stories do; it reminds us of our humanity and the importance of our relationships. I had the opportunity to study with Susan H. Schulman during my three years at Penn State University. Susan directed the original Broadway production of Little Women, The Musical. It's special to be able to direct a production of a show that your mentor had such a large part in the creation of."

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Next up on the Main Stage season is The Glass Menagerie, February 3-12, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org




