Cole Porter Musical Revue Comes to Theatre In The Round

Theatre in the Round Players (TRP) continues its 67th season with Red Hot and Cole, in weekend performances from April 26 through May 12, 2019.

This scintillating mixture of biography and song celebrates the great American songwriter Cole Porter, whose devilishly clever rhymes, fresh and unexpected melodies, and sassy sensibility is a tribute to a glittering age gone by. This revue traces his career from Indiana to the world stages of New York, London, and Paris, featuring "Night And Day," "Anything Goes," "Let's Do It," "Just One of Those Things," "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," and many more of his songs that have become international standards.

Mary Cutler directs the 11-member cast, with musical director Christopher Stordalen and Choreographer Brianna Belland. Sets are designed by John A. Woskoff, lighting by Karen A. Hokenson, and costumes by Morgan Groff.

An audience discussion with members of the company will follow the matinee performance on Sunday, May 12. One performance has been added on Thursday, May 16. Tickets are $25. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org.





