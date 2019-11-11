Children's Theatre Company Announces Cast for Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the cast for the production of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds, running January 19 through March 1, 2020, based on a story by Cedella Marley, music and lyrics by Bob Marley, adapted for the stage by Michael J Bobbitt, directed by Shá Cage, and music direction by Sanford Moore. The cast includes Ellis Dossavi (Ziggy), KateMarie Andrews (Nansi), Kory LaQuess Pullam (Duppy), Lynnea Monique Doublette (Cedella), Nathan Barlow (Dr. Bird), and Timotha Lanae (Tacoomah).

Ziggy's afraid to leave the house. He's too busy worrying about tropical storms, evil spirits, and a sneaky, freaky, hair-grabbing Duppy! But, with the help of some feathered friends, Ziggy learns "every little thing is gonna be alright." A musical that jams Jamaican style, it's a timeless tale of peace and love, and of course, Bob Marley, man.

"One of the joys of making theatre is that you get to bring an entire world to life on stage," states CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "And with Three Little Birds, we get to bring the world of Jamaica alive. Sometimes on a snowy day in Minnesota, there's nothing more exciting than the idea of a Jamaican world; with its beaches, its birds, animals, its color and life, and its music. Bob Marley's music is extraordinary because it has united the world around how to create joy, how do we be there for each other, and how to love and support one another."

THEMES: Music; diversity; overcoming fears; Jamaica; peace; love; friendship; rhythm; immigrants; reggae music; Caribbean; weather/hurricanes; languages.

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 295,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award® for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony® nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC's engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, Neighborhood Bridges, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org





