Cast Set for LOUISA MAY ALCOTT’S LITTLE WOMEN at Guthrie Theater
The cast features Stephanie Anne Bertumen as Meg, May Heinecke as Beth, Daniel Petzold as Laurie, and more.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women was jointly commissioned by four regional theaters: City Theatre Company, Northlight Theatre, People’s Light and TheatreWorks. Gunderson’s adaptation leans into Alcott’s narrative voice, using passages from the novel to frame, activate and comment on scenes as they happen.
Gunderson’s new adaptation of the beloved classic celebrates the wonderful and trying transition from girlhood to adulthood. Jo March desperately wants to be a writer — an unusual dream for a teenage girl in 1860s Massachusetts. With her father away during the Civil War, Jo and her sisters Meg, Beth and Amy, at home with their mother Marmee, remain joyful and dutiful despite their modest circumstances. As time passes, the women in the family grow ever closer as they navigate love, loss and new beginnings. Yearning for independence, Jo is emboldened by her sisters to channel her angst into her stories, eventually finding her place in the world as a published author.
The cast of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women includes Joe Bigelow (Guthrie: Cabaret, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, My Fair Lady) as Friedrich, Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Cabaret, The History Plays) as Meg, May Heinecke (Guthrie: debut) as Beth, George Keller (Guthrie: A Doll’s House, Dollhouse) as Marmee/Aunt March, Logan Lang (Guthrie: debut) as John, Isabella Star LaBlanc (Guthrie: debut) as Louisa/Jo, Bill McCallum (Guthrie: Macbeth, The History Plays, Shane) as Mr. Laurence/Mr. March, Audrey Parker (Guthrie: debut) as Amy and Daniel Petzold (Guthrie: Macbeth, A Christmas Carol, The Importance of Being Earnest) as Laurie.
The creative team includes Lauren M. Gunderson (Adapter), Jackson Gay (Director), Junghyun Georgia Lee (Scenic Designer), Jessica Ford (Costume Designer), Paul P. Whitaker (Lighting Designer), Matthew M. Nielson (Sound Designer/Composer), Wendy Weckwerth (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Joey Miller (Movement Coordinator), Annie Enneking (Fight Director/Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman, C.S.A. (Resident Casting Director), Lori Lundquist (Stage Manager), Jaya Robillard (Assistant Stage Manager) and Jacey Little (Assistant Director).
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