Broadway at The Ordway Announces Musicals

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today announced the re-launch of its beloved flagship series, Broadway @ the Ordway. Broadway @ the Ordway 2021-2022 includes four popular musicals: "Fiddler on the Roof," "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "An Officer and a Gentleman" and "Waitress." Flexible pick-your-own subscriptions are on sale now at Ordway.org/events/subscriptions.

When the first musical in the line-up - "Fiddler on the Roof" - comes to the Ordway in time for the holidays, it will conclude a more than 500-day Broadway performance hiatus inside the Saint Paul venue.

"We are thrilled Broadway is coming back to the Ordway," said Christine Sagstetter, interim president and CEO. "The Ordway has been closed since last spring, and we can't wait to welcome our community, returning guests and new audiences alike. Nothing can match the experience of a great Broadway musical with the people you love inside our beautiful venue in downtown Saint Paul."

Broadway @ the Ordway 2021-2022 includes these four touring productions:

· "Fiddler on the Roof" (Nov. 30 - Dec. 12, 2021) This fresh, authentic version of the beloved theatrical masterpiece will introduce a new generation to the powerful, heartwarming story of fathers and daughters and husbands and wives. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," the musical is a rousing celebration that raises its cup to joy, love and life.

· "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" (Dec. 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022) Donna Summer became an icon by breaking through barriers and risking it all. Featuring more than 20 of her greatest hits - including "Hot Stuff," "She Works Hard For The Money" and "Last Dance" - this musical tells an astonishing story of Summer's tumultuous life and tempestuous loves. "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" is an unforgettable and moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

· "An Officer and a Gentleman" (Jan. 20-23, 2022) This uplifting new musical stage adaptation of the beloved Oscar-winning film is overflowing with 1980's hits, including "Owner of a Lonely Heart," "Something to Talk About," "Higher Love" and the Grammy Award-winning song, "Up Where We Belong."

· "Waitress" (March 8-13, 2022) Featuring music from pop singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" is the story of a hardworking woman facing a life crisis who finds her only solace in baking pies. About friendship and motherhood, this musical featuring popular songs like "When He Sees Me," "Opening Up" and "She Used To Be Mine," proves that sometimes summoning the courage to make a change is the best recipe for happiness.

"Knowing that the Ordway's beautiful bright lights will be back on for Broadway shows, especially after a year when so many experienced pain, suffering and loss, fills my heart with hope," said Ordway Producing Artistic Director Rod Kaats. "I know audiences are excited to be back; to re-connect with each other and to feel the thrill of a Broadway musical. For the first time in a such a long time, so many people will be experiencing that power again - together. You can already feel the energy in the air - enough to keep the Ordway bright for all of us. I can't wait for us to be back at the Ordway - it's where we belong."

As the Ordway reopens its doors, health and safety is a top priority. The Ordway will continue to follow the latest public safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health. Ordway staff will wear masks indoors while guests will be encouraged but not required to do the same. More information about the Ordway's health and safety plans is available at Ordway.org/reopening.

Flexible pick-your-own subscriptions are on sale now and start at $123. Subscribers can select tickets to any three or four shows and save up to 20%. Individual show tickets will go on sale beginning June 29. Subscriptions are available online or by calling the Ordway Ticket Office at 651-224-4222. For groups of 10+, call 651-282-3111 or send an email to groups@ordway.org.

Ticket buyers will be able to receive a refund if any future performance is canceled. If a performance needs to be postponed or rescheduled, tickets will automatically transfer to the new date or, if they choose, a credit for a future performance. The Ordway will also encourage guests who are sick or uncomfortable attending a performance to stay home. There will be no fees or penalties for making changes to tickets throughout Broadway @ the Ordway 2021-2022