Brave New Workshop Presents SHAME OF THRONES

Follow our intrepid heroes (the cast of the Brave New Workshop) as they prepare for epic battle against the most dangerous enemy of all: SHAME. Can they survive cancel culture, social media, and the self-loathing that accompanies just being Minnesotan? Join the guilt-trip of a lifetime at the BNW's hilarious and all-new sketch comedy show, Shame of Thrones: Stupidity War, which opens officially Friday, June 28 and runs through October 12, 2019. This is the BNW's 301st production since opening in 1958 under founder Dudley Riggs.

Shame of Thrones: Stupidity War features a battle-tested, veteran cast and crew, who, between them, have touched more than 75 of the BNW's 301 total productions since 1958. Leading the charge is sketch comedy demigoddess and long-time fan favorite, Lauren Anderson, who marks her 50th show on stage at the BNW with Shame of Thrones.

The cast is rounded out by performer/writers Denzel Belin (BNW show #9), Doug Neithercott (BNW show #2) and Taj Ruler (BNW show #21). Shame of Thrones: Stupidity War is directed by Caleb McEwen (show # too many to count, but we think more than 50 as director and 30 as performer), with music direction and keyboards by Jon Pumper (show #8) and technical direction by Matthew Vichlach (show # 20). This cast and crew last appeared together in the 2018 BNW holiday hit, Angels We Have Heard Are High and joins together again to make light of shame, stupidity, and general human folly.

The cast performs one final preview show (Thursday, June 27 / $20) before opening officially, Friday, June 28 at 8pm. The production runs weekends (Fridays and Saturdays) and select weekdays through Saturday, October 12, 2019. (Weekly Thursday and Saturday 5pm performances added after Labor Day.). Tickets are $25 - $36 (with discounts for groups, seniors, students, and more!). Show times vary.

A complete list of show times and dates: http://www.bravenewworkshop.com/theatre/show-calendar/

Tickets available online at https://bnwcomedytheatre.secure.force.com/ticket or by calling (612) 332-6620.





