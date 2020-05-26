Brainerd Community Theatre Presents A LONG TRIP Live on Zoom

Brainerd Community Theatre will present "A Long Trip" by Dan McGeehan in a livestreamed production on Zoom, according to Pine and Lakes Echo Journal.

The theatre company held auditions online earlier this week for the production.

"A Long Trip" is a one-act drama about an elderly couple who has lived a long and happy life together. The woman slowly slips away as memory loss begins to run its course. In an attempt to reawaken the bond they have held for so many years, the man describes the moment they fell in love in hopes she will see it play out before her eyes. As the older man describes the night they fell in love, a younger version of the man and woman simultaneously play out their story.

Rehearsals and performances will be held entirely online, and the show will be presented June 16-18. Beth Selinger is the director.

Read more on Pine and Lakes Echo Journal.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You