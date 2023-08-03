5-STEP GUIDE TO BEING GERMAN Comes to Minnesota Fringe

Performances are August 3–13.

Aug. 03, 2023

Sold out at festivals worldwide since 2011, award-winning German comedian Paco Erhard is coming to Minnesota Fringe from August 3–13. His show 5-STEP GUIDE TO BEING GERMAN goes to the heart of a deeply American subject more important than ever: How to see the world through each other’s eyes, have a sense of humor about your own side, communicate across cultural divides, and go for understanding over outrage.
Yes really: a German has come to teach America peace and humor. What has the world come to?

Paco Erhard shows us the Germany behind the scenes, as he candidly deals with topics as varied as German bluntness (“we’re not rude, we just value honesty more highly than other people’s feelings”), hilarious Autobahn dilemmas, the truth about lederhosen, and how it feels to grow up with Germany’s horrible past.

Born in Munich as the great-grandson of a high-ranking German politician (a non-Nazi one, relax!), Paco grew up in eight different regions of Germany. He hitchhiked out of Germany in 2002 to see the world and experience other cultures. “Half my life I ran away from being German” he says. “Then I realized: that’s the most German thing you could possibly do.”

If you want to understand your German heritage better, or if you just need an hour of good non-stop belly laughs, this is the show for you. Erhard’s promise: “I can make you German.”

Paco Erhard has toured the globe as a stand-up comedian, performing in English, German and Spanish, winning multiple awards along the way. He has written on Germany and Europe for the Irish Times and has appeared on BBC One and many other TV & radio stations around the world, as a comedian and expert. In 2023, he moved to the USA. He lives in Los Angeles.




Recommended For You