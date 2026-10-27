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Videos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Matt Daniels takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the holiday classic.

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater is returning to its annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, with two new preview clips offering a first look at the 2026 staging. The production runs December 2 through 24 at Milwaukee Rep, with Matt Daniels again playing Ebenezer Scrooge, the role he has held in the company's prior mountings of the show.

The videos share a look inside the production Milwaukee Rep is staging this season: Scrooge's single night visited by three spirits and the chance at redemption that follows.

The 2026 production follows Milwaukee Rep's 50th anniversary staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL the previous season, which played at the historic Pabst Theater through December 24, 2025, and was documented in a prior BroadwayWorld video feature and in coverage of that anniversary production's highlights. That 2025 run was cited as the second longest professional production of A Christmas Carol in the United States, with Daniels returning in the role alongside Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley and Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present.

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