Videos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater is returning to its annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, with two new preview clips offering a first look at the 2026 staging. The production runs December 2 through 24 at Milwaukee Rep, with Matt Daniels again playing Ebenezer Scrooge, the role he has held in the company's prior mountings of the show.

The videos share a look inside the production Milwaukee Rep is staging this season: Scrooge's single night visited by three spirits and the chance at redemption that follows.

The 2026 production follows Milwaukee Rep's 50th anniversary staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL the previous season, which played at the historic Pabst Theater through December 24, 2025, and was documented in a prior BroadwayWorld video feature and in coverage of that anniversary production's highlights. That 2025 run was cited as the second longest professional production of A Christmas Carol in the United States, with Daniels returning in the role alongside Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley and Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 09 Hrs 28 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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