Video: Watch Songs From FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Milwaukee Rep
The clip features two numbers from the stage adaptation of the 1984 film.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL continues its run in the Checota Powerhouse Theater, and the company has shared new performance clips of the title number and 'Let's Hear It for the Boy.' The video shows the cast performing both songs, which are drawn from the production's soundtrack of 1980s hits.
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is the stage adaptation built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film of the same name, combining songs including 'Let's Hear It for the Boy' and 'Holding Out for a Hero' with music written for the theatrical version. The show follows a town that has banned dancing, a premise carried through the production's choreography and staging.
Milwaukee Rep's staging is running in the Checota Powerhouse Theater as part of the company's 2026/27 season, with performances scheduled through November 1.
The video follows a series of promotional clips the theater has released ahead of and during the run, including highlights from the production showcasing its dance numbers and beloved music.
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