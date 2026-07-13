A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Milwaukee Rep With Christmas in July Discount

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Celebrate Christmas in July with Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition. For one day only—Monday, July 20—Milwaukee Rep is offering up to 25% Off Tickets to A Christmas Carol, running December 2–24, 2026, in the historic Pabst Theater. Save 25% on tickets when using promotional code SNOW on Monday, July 20 only. Tickets go on sale at 7:00am online and at 9:00am by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For over 50 years, Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey that reminds us all of the power of generosity, connection and hope. Featuring Matt Daniels as Scrooge, this beloved classic sparkles with festive music, breathtaking visuals, dazzling stagecraft, and heart—bringing joy, wonder and the true spirit of the season to audiences of all ages. Filled with unforgettable characters, cherished holiday moments, and a story that resonates as deeply today as ever, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Joining Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels in his celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge is Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Emily S. Chang as Belle, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Lachrisa Grandberry as Mrs. Cratchit, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and James Pickering, who performed the role of Bob Cratchit in the first 1976 production and has since played various roles including 14 years as Scrooge, returns this year alongside his wife Tami Workentin as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting associate María Amenábar Farias, casting director Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Corporate Sponsor West Bend Mutual Insurance with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.

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