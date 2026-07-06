WINTERWORKS NEW PLAY FESTIVAL to Launch at Third Avenue PlayWorks

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Submissions are now being accepted through August 2, 2026 for the inaugural WinterWorks New Play Festival scheduled for February of 2027 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

'The WinterWorks New Play Festival supports the presentation and development of engaging, intimate plays that serve as a catalyst for conversation within our community,' says Jackie and Steve Kane Artistic Director and festival producer Jacob Janssen. 'As a theatre operating outside of a major metropolitan hub, we believe the American narrative is vast, and varied, therefore, we are seeking plays that explore the true multiplicity of the American experience; stories that reflect the diverse textures, complex histories, and distinct voices of communities across the country.'

Playwrights in the United States are encouraged to apply to have their work developed as part of the inaugural WinterWorks New Play Festival. There is no fee to apply. Projects selected for the festival will receive a full professional week-long workshop, and playwrights will be provided with transportation, housing, and a $600 honorarium.

Considerations for submissions:

Cast Size & Scale: Seeking intimate, small-cast scripts (ideally 6 actors or fewer) that prioritize character-driven storytelling. Creative doubling and lean, imaginative production demands that maximize emotional impact are welcome.

Genre and Style: There are no aesthetic boundaries here. Plays of any genre, style, or structure-from hyper-realism and sharp-witted comedy to non-linear narratives, magical realism, and experimental forms are all welcome.

Community Engagement: Work that actively bridges the gap between the stage and the public will be favored. This includes plays that speak directly to people who may not consider themselves 'theatre-goers' yet.

Submissions should be:

Full-length plays that stand alone as a full evening of theater

Complete drafts - not incomplete or treatments

Plays that have never had a professional AEA production; readings and workshops are fine

And most importantly: plays that the playwright is interested in actively advancing in a developmental environment

What is needed to complete submission of a play:

Artistic Statement including what development the script has undergone thus far and what the playwright hopes to explore in a workshop setting, as well as a short synopsis of the current draft

Artistic Resume

Complete draft of the play, including playwright name and play title on the cover page

All files must be submitted as PDFs

It is anticipated that playwright selection will be completed by the end of November.

Third Avenue PlayWorks has a history of producing impactful new work. The world premiere of Jennifer Blackmer's I Carry Your Heart with Me at TAP in 2023, went on to receive a Steinberg/America Theatre Critics Association New Play Citation in 2024. Alec Silberblatt's Ryan's Pub, Trivia Night premiered at the theatre in 2025.

'An opportunity like this would mean absolutely everything,' said Jennifer Blackmer. 'It is exciting, and terrifying, and fulfilling, and nerve wracking, and fun, because I love working with theatre people and the best work I've done as a playwright comes out of those workshop settings.'

For more information about the 2027 WinterWorks New Play Festival, full application criteria, and guidelines, visit thirdavenueplayworks.org/winterworks-new-play-festival-submissions.

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