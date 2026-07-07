BLACK ARTS MKE THEATRE FESTIVAL to Return for 4th Annual Celebration in Milwaukee

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Black Arts MKE (BAMKE) has announced the full lineup for the 4th Annual Theatre Festival, running August 12 - 29, 2026. This year's 3-week celebration of Black Theatre storytelling and culture features dynamic original performances - Vel & Groppi: In The Deep Tracks World Premiere / The Stories We Carry / and "the kids 'WE' used to be! Designed to uplift and honor Black creatives, the festival kicks off on August 12 with Youth & Family Night, one of the festival's most popular community events, showcasing the talents and creativity of young performers through an evening of family-friendly activities.

The festival debuts the World Premiere production of Vel & Groppi: In the Deep Tracks by playwright Josh Pohja, directed by acclaimed Milwaukee artist Sheri Williams Pannell. Inspired by Milwaukee history and the enduring legacy of Vel Phillips and Father James Groppi.

Black Nativity by Langston Hughes narrator and poetry artist, Cedric Dale Hoard brings to the interactive stage, The Stories We Carry, a wellness and mental health experience with colleagues Dr. Lakesha Jones, Ambrose Wilson-Brown, and Javeta Paasewe. Cedric Dale Hoard is a licensed professional counselor known for his ability to integrate mental health, faith and storytelling into transformative experiences.

Additional programming will include "the kids 'WE' used to be!" featuring acclaimed spoken word artist and author Jasmine Sims, inviting audiences to reconnect with childhood wonder, imagination, and possibility. THE MERGE: A Conversation between MKE-based Film & Theatre professionals, explores the intersection of film and theatre. Auditions for BAMKE's 11th annual holiday production of BLACK NATIVITY BY Langston Hughes will take place during the festival's final week.

Throughout August, the festival will feature both ticketed and free events. The festival's tradition continues with events hosted at venues throughout Milwaukee, including Radio Milwaukee's Rooftop, The Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, Northern Lights Studio, Style Pop Café, and the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

FULL SCHEDULE

August 12, 5–7 p.m.: Youth & Family Night, the festival's free kickoff event showcasing the talents and creativity of young performers through an evening of youth-led performances and family-friendly activities. Radio Milwaukee Rooftop.

August 13 & 14 at 7:30 p.m.; August 15 & 16 at 3:00 p.m.; August 20 & 21 at 7:30 p.m.; August 22 & 23 at 3:00 p.m.: World Premiere of Vel & Groppi: In the Deep Tracks by Josh Pohja, directed by Sheri Williams Pannell. Wisconsin Black Historical Society / Museum. Tickets are now on sale at blackartsmke.org. Pay What You Can evenings for the production will take place on Thursday evenings, August 13th and 20th.

August 18: Headshots & Audition Workshop, professional headshots and audition preparation for performers. Northern Lights Studio.

August 19: Check My Monologue, a creative performance space for actors to develop and share monologue work. Style Pop Café.

August 24: THE MERGE: A Conversation Between Film & Theatre, MKE-based theatre and film professionals panel discussion exploring the intersection of film and theatre. Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

August 25: "the kids 'WE' used to be!" featuring acclaimed spoken-word artist and author Jasmine Sims. Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

August 27: Professional Auditions will be held for Black Arts MKE's 11th annual holiday production of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes. Studio 4A, Marcus Performing Arts Center.

August 29: The Stories We Carry, the debut spoken word and mental health experience by author, therapist, and poet Cedric Dale Hoard. Wisconsin Black Historical Society. Tickets are now on sale.

BAMKE Theatre Festival is produced by Black Arts MKE (BAMKE), a Black-led performing arts organization committed to increasing the availability and quality of African American arts and culture.

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