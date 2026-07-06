Next Act Theatre Promotes Elyse Edelman to Associate Artistic Director

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Next Act Theatre has revealed a staff promotion and a new hiring, the latter done in conjunction with Renaissance Theaterworks. Next Act Artistic Associate Elyse Edelman has been promoted to the position of Associate Artistic Director. Additionally, Gabriela Flores has been hired as Patron Services Manager for both Next Act and Renaissance. Flores started her position on June 24, while Edelman's promotion is effective July 1, 2026.

Edelman was hired August 4, 2025 to the part-time position of Artistic Associate at Next Act Theatre. She has been promoted to the newly-created, full-time position of Associate Artistic Director, reporting to Artistic Director Cody Estle. This promotion was made possible thanks to the support of an anonymous donor whose gift has facilitated the creation of the full-time position. In Edelman's first year with Next Act, she appeared in the company's Wisconsin-Premiere production of SWING STATE by Rebecca Gilman and directed a staged reading of TRAYF by Lindsay Joelle. In the 2026-27 season, she will lead the 2026 Next Actors summer theatre education program, direct a full production of Joelle's TRAYF and appear in IN THE NEXT ROOM or the vibrator play by Sarah Ruhl.

'Next Act's mission to produce thought-provoking and relevant stories, its reputation for artistic excellence, its genuine care for artists and audiences, and its longstanding status as a pillar of Milwaukee's theater scene align closely with my own values and investment in Wisconsin's arts community,' said Edelman. 'I am grateful to contribute to this work alongside Cody Estle and the entire team at Next Act Theatre.'

Edelman's Wisconsin theatre credits include productions with Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, First Stage, Third Avenue PlayWorks, In Tandem Theatre, Children's Theater of Madison, American Players Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Renaissance Theaterworks and Door Shakespeare. Her regional credits include years in the Twin Cities with The Guthrie Theater, Park Square Theatre, Children's Theatre Company, Mixed Blood Theatre, Bedlam Theatre, People's Center Theatre, Minnesota Shakespeare and the Playwrights' Center, as well as work with Utah Shakespeare Festival and Riverside Theatre.

Flores has been hired as Patron Services Manager to succeed Wyatt Meyer, who departed Next Act and Renaissance earlier this year to pursue a graduate degree. As Patron Services Manager, Flores will oversee front-of-house operations, including house management and ticket office operations, for Next Act Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks and independent companies who rent the theatre space.

'We are delighted to welcome Gabriela to our team,' said Next Act Managing Director Libby Amato. 'Her experience in patron services and enthusiasm for the arts make her a perfect fit for this position, and we look forward to the new perspectives and ideas she will bring to both companies.'

Flores is an arts administrator, educator, performer and theatre artist from Northeast Brazil. A graduate of Marietta College, she earned a BFA in Musical Theatre with concentrations in Musical Theatre and Dance. She has worked across a variety of nonprofit arts organizations, supporting ticketing operations, patron relations, event logistics, marketing initiatives, and production management. In addition to her administrative work, Flores remains active as a performer, choreographer, and educator. She operates a private voice studio and teaches dance to students of various ages and experience levels, helping young artists build confidence, technique, and a love for performance.

Edelman and Flores will join the rest of the Next Act Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks administrative staffs in preparing for the companies' 2026-27 seasons.

Next Act Theatre season programming includes:

TRAYF by Lindsay Joelle, September 16 - October 4, 2026

THE BOYS FROM BARABOO by Heidi Armbruster, December 2 - December 20, 2026

IN THE NEXT ROOM or the vibrator play by Sarah Ruhl, February 17 - March 7, 2027

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN by Terry Guest, April 21 - May 9, 2027

Renaissance Theaterworks's season programming includes:

GREAT WHITE THRONE by Cara Johnston, October 16 - November 8, 2026

THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee, January 8 - 31, 2027

SKYLIGHT by David Hare, March 19 - April 11, 2027

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