Skylight Music Theatre Announces New One Night Only Concerts

Skylight Music Theatre today announced a new series, One Night Only Concerts. These events feature guest artists performing special one-time-only shows covering a wide range of styles. The series kicks off this fall with three performances showcasing the iconic music of some of the best-known names in pop music. Future One Night Only concerts may offer music ranging from Broadway to opera to rhythm & blues. Performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

One Night Only Concerts begin Saturday, October 22, with a tribute to music legend James Taylor. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the concert highlights two of the biggest names in rock history, Prince & Michael Jackson. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the One Night Only event features the Midwest's major ABBA tribute band.

Tickets to each show are $25 for Skylight Music Theatre subscribers and $30 -$35 for the general public, plus taxes and fees. Subscribers get priority access to seats beginning one week before tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, August 22.

"Skylight's mission is to present the full spectrum of music theatre. We are excited to broaden that spectrum to include theatrical music by a range of talented musicians on our beautiful Cabot Theatre stage," said Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger. The current line-up:

Sweet Baby James, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville's Sweet Baby James presents his popular acoustic "Walking Man" show featuring the timeless music of six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor. Bill Griese (aka "Sweet Baby James") is like listening to and seeing the legend himself. Griese is not a James Taylor impersonator, but an artist paying tribute to an American original.

An Evening with Prince and Michael Jackson, Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

This dynamic show pays tribute to the music of two icons who brought such hits as "Let's Go Crazy," "Pretty Young Thing," "Rock with You," and "Purple Rain" performed by Gabriel Sanchez (The Prince Experience) and Sam Guyton (Generation Z). In addition to their electrifying vocals, Sanchez and Guyton are also featured on guitar and keys. Special guest artists: Iman Khan (background vocals) and Nicole Marie (flute).

Dancing Queen - An ABBA Salute, Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

If Skylight's season opener, the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! (running Sept. 23 - Oct. 16) made audiences hungry for more ABBA, this concert delivers. This show by the Midwest's longtime number one ABBA tribute band will give those disco shoes another workout. Offering musical precision, flair and fashion, this ABBA experience is led by the dynamic duo of Agnetha and Frida featuring a repertoire of over 30 all-time favorite hits from "Waterloo" to "Mamma Mia," and "SOS" to "Knowing Me Knowing You," and from "Honey Honey," to "Voulez-Vous."

One Night Only Concert Series performances are at 7:30 p.m. in the Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee, Wis. 53202.