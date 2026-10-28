SEUSSICAL JR. to Open at Sprague Theater in Elkhorn

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Christian Performing Arts Community will present Seussical JR., opening on Friday, October 30th at the Sprague Theater. Directed and choreographed by Colleen Walker, the production features 53 local young performers aged six to eighteen.

Based on some of the works of Dr Seuss, mainly Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches the Egg. Seussical JR. is a specially adapted version for young actors that brings these timeless stories to life on stage. Audiences of all ages will enjoy hearing the rhyming poems of Dr Seuss beautifully song and choreographed including Green Eggs and Ham.

The show has been double cast. The production team includes Suzanne Stalker as Music Director, Rick Strauss as technical director, Donna Badtke as costumer, and Renee Strauss as hair and makeup.

Performance dates and times are as follows:

Friday, October 30, 2026 at 7 pm - Red Fish Cast

Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7 pm - Blue Fish Cast

Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 3 pm - Red Fish Cast

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 pm - Blue Fish Cast

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7 pm - Red Fish Cast

Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 3 pm - Blue Fish Cast

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 07 Hrs 31 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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