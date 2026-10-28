Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SEUSSICAL JR. to Open at Sprague Theater in Elkhorn
Directed and choreographed by Colleen Walker, the production will be double cast at the Sprague Theater in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
Christian Performing Arts Community will present Seussical JR., opening on Friday, October 30th at the Sprague Theater. Directed and choreographed by Colleen Walker, the production features 53 local young performers aged six to eighteen.
Based on some of the works of Dr Seuss, mainly Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches the Egg. Seussical JR. is a specially adapted version for young actors that brings these timeless stories to life on stage. Audiences of all ages will enjoy hearing the rhyming poems of Dr Seuss beautifully song and choreographed including Green Eggs and Ham.
The show has been double cast. The production team includes Suzanne Stalker as Music Director, Rick Strauss as technical director, Donna Badtke as costumer, and Renee Strauss as hair and makeup.
Performance dates and times are as follows:
Friday, October 30, 2026 at 7 pm - Red Fish Cast
Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7 pm - Blue Fish Cast
Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 3 pm - Red Fish Cast
Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 pm - Blue Fish Cast
Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7 pm - Red Fish Cast
Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 3 pm - Blue Fish Cast
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