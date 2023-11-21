Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Review: The Kids Kill It in SCHOOL OF ROCK at SKYLIGHT

An upbeat musical, hilarious and heartwarming

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Lake Country Pl Photo 1 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Lake Country Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER Photo 3 Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; BEAUTY AND THE Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical!

Review: The Kids Kill It in SCHOOL OF ROCK at SKYLIGHT

School of Rock at Skylight Music Theatre is a super-fun musical that will take you straight to the top of Mount Rock. Based on the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, the stage show debuted in 2015. It’s written by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

School of Rock is about a deadbeat wannabe rockstar, Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to make a quick buck. He knows squat about teaching — but forming a killer rock band with a bunch of musically-inclined middle-schoolers? “Chell-o!”

Lots of millennials have a soft spot for the source material, particularly Jack Black. Being one such millennial, any iteration of this story and its characters is going to be under heavy scrutiny. I’m thrilled to report that this Skylight production delivers a stellar cast of characters, including 16 local kids ages 9 to 15. The show truly starts to hit its stride once the students start singing their “Horace Green Alma Mater.”

The student rock band plays live on stage with Elias Totleben (11) on lead guitar, Malia Brunner (10) on keyboard, Annalise Nordstrom (10) on bass, and Azure Schroeder (14) on drums. It’s impossible to keep from grinning and bopping during “You’re In the Band.” Leading the way in youth vocals is Kyla Anderson (14) whose “Amazing Grace” and “If Only You Would Listen (Reprise)” will leave you misty-eyed. As Summer, the smarty-pants band manager, Emilia Kosek (10) commands the stage and rattles off one heck of a fast-taking tune with Act Two opener “Time To Play.” 

Put them all together with the spunky, sweet-voiced ensemble and you’ve got one impressive youth cast. Hats off to the show’s director, Michael Unger, for undoubtedly coaching these kids and molding their singular talents into something collectively outstanding.

Bolstering the young performers are, of course, the seasoned ones. First up is Joey Sanzaro making his Skylight debut as Dewey Finn. Sanzaro brings incredible vocal range, hilarious delivery, and (frankly) the Jack Black energy that Dewey requires (see: “In The End of Time”). He’s top tier — funny from start to finish, with a dash of heartstring-tugging to boot.

Then there’s Principal Mullins played to perfection by Skylight favorite Stephanie Staszak. While the film version portrays Ms. Mullins as aloof and dorky, the musical gives her a more proper, polished air. It’s “no running in the halls!” plus a fondness for opera, which Staszak delivers to sheer delight. Her voice is splendid and her demeanor, charming. When she taps into Ms. Mullins’ love of Stevie Nicks over drinks with Dewey, Staszak proves she’s also a hoot.

Rounding out the main cast are Jake Horstmeier as Ned Schneebly and Jackey Boelkow as Patty — characters who are a pushover and a buzzkill, respectively. Horstmeier and Boelkow are great, as are the rest of the adult ensemble. The “Faculty Quadrille” in the teachers lounge is a fun little number.

All of these fantastic people are buoyed further by punchy choreography (Tori Watson), amusing costumes (Patricia Hibbert), efficient set design (Lindsay Fuori), and rock-n-roll lighting (Zach Pizza). There’s also a live pit orchestra under the direction of David Bonofiglio. 

On the whole, Skylight takes an upbeat rock musical with catchy songs and makes it Milwaukee’s own thanks to the brilliant talent on stage and behind the scenes. School of Rock is hilarious, heartwarming, and tailor-made for families with slightly-older kids (and fans of the film). It’s proof that “people in bands are cool” — but perhaps people who see shows about people in bands are even cooler. Catch Skylight’s School of Rock through December 30th. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
Safe & Sound Named Recipient Of Milwaukee Reps A Christmas Carol Families Program Photo
Safe & Sound Named Recipient Of Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol Families Program

Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces Safe & Sound as the recipient of the A Christmas Carol Families Program, a partnership aimed at supporting families in need during the holiday season. Learn more about this collaboration and how it benefits the community.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; BEAUTY AND THE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER Photo
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

What did our critic think of DIAL M FOR MURDER at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER? Seat-gripping and immensely satisfying -- that’s Dial M for Murder, a new adaptation by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, now on stage at the Milwaukee Rep. Under the direction of Laura Braza, this updated take on Frederick Knott’s 1952 original and Hitchcock’s 1954 film stays true to the source with some refreshing updates. But blackmail and revenge, passion and plot twists all remain in this thrilling piece of theater.

4
First Stages Young Company Performs HENRY IV, PART 1 in December Photo
First Stage's Young Company Performs HENRY IV, PART 1 in December

First Stage's Young Company, the Theater Academy's award-winning training program for advanced high school actors, will present its first production of the 2023/24 season, Shakespeare's riveting play HENRY IV, PART 1.

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an editor, ... Kelsey Lawler">(read more about this author)

Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATERReview: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
Review: World Premiere True Crime Musical RUN BAMBI RUN Rocks the MILWAUKEE REPReview: World Premiere True Crime Musical RUN BAMBI RUN Rocks the MILWAUKEE REP
Review: SUPERYOU Has the Power at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATREReview: SUPERYOU Has the Power at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
Review: HADESTOWN is Livin' It Up at Milwaukee's MARCUS CENTERReview: HADESTOWN is Livin' It Up at Milwaukee's MARCUS CENTER

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in Milwaukee, WI Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Bombshell Theatre Co. (1/05-1/14)Tracker
Hitmakers & Heartbreakers in Milwaukee, WI Hitmakers & Heartbreakers
Sunset Playhouse (5/09-5/12)
All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 in Milwaukee, WI All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Calvary Presbyterian Church (12/01-12/10)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical in Milwaukee, WI The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
Mamma Mia! in Milwaukee, WI Mamma Mia!
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (2/20-2/25)
Clue in Milwaukee, WI Clue
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
A Christmas Carol in Milwaukee, WI A Christmas Carol
STC -Sheboygan Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
Cry It Out in Milwaukee, WI Cry It Out
Sunset Playhouse (5/03-5/05)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Milwaukee, WI On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Disney's High School Musical Jr in Milwaukee, WI Disney's High School Musical Jr
Sunset Playhouse (5/06-5/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You